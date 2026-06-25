Germany’s Defensive Frailties Leave a Clear Ceiling at the 2026 World Cup

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Germany’s defenders walked back to the touchline with their heads bowed, as MetLife Stadium physically shook with roars from the pro-Ecuador crowd.

Gonzalo Plata had just poked home the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute for an Ecuador side desperate for three points to keep its tournament hopes alive. Beverages rained down from the upper deck, screams tore through the air and flags took flight as pure euphoria swept through the sea of yellow shirts packing the stands.

It was a similar reaction at the nine-minute mark, when Nilson Angulo rifled home a stunning strike from distance to bring La Tricolor level after Die Mannschaft took the early lead through Leroy Sané. Germany, who had already punched its ticket to the round of 32 before the opening whistle sounded, had no response as the game progressed.

The 2–1 defeat for Julian Nagelsmann’s men had no bearing on their final standing in Group E; they were already solidified as the winners after defeating Cote d’Ivoire last time out. Yet the match heightened a glaring problem eating away at the nation’s chances of World Cup glory this summer.

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Schlotterbeck’s Injury Leaves Germany Floundering

Nico Schlotterbeck is expected to be sidelined for months with an ankle injury. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

There were already warning signs about Germany’s backline before the World Cup even kicked off. Last summer, Die Mannschaft conceded eight goals in the 2025 UEFA Nations League knockout stage, just barely scraping by Italy before falling to Portugal and France.

The team then kept four clean sheets in its World Cup qualifying campaign just a few months later, but those came against Luxembourg (twice), Northern Ireland and Slovakia. Once the calendar flipped to 2026 and Germany started playing tougher competition, Nagelsmann’s backline once again looked vulnerable.

The four-time World Cup winners conceded three goals against Switzerland alone and then failed to keep a clean sheet against Ghana and the U.S. men’s national team. The only team they blanked in the build-up to this summer’s tournament was Finland.

The trend continued at the World Cup, where Curaçao and Côte d’Ivoire both took advantage of Germany’s leaky backline—and that was when the defense was at its strongest, with Nico Schlotterbeck leading the way. Disaster soon struck when the 26-year-old, who is by far Nagelsmann’s best defender, suffered a medial ankle ligament injury that ended his tournament early.

Suddenly an already inconsistent backline got even weaker—and Ecuador showed just how much in New Jersey.

Germany Bends—And Eventually Breaks

Germany came up short in its Group E finale. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Ecuador came into Friday’s match without a goal to its name at the 2026 World Cup; both Côte d’Ivoire and Curaçao held Enner Valencia and Co. quiet in their opening two matches. Yet Germany couldn’t even keep La Tricolor off the scoresheet for 10 minutes.

There was a lackadaisical approach from Die Mannschaft after Sané’s early goal, and Angulo immediately made them pay. Germany did well to bounce back and limit the damage in the first half, but it folded again in the second half, adding another stain to an underwhelming defensive résumé.

Conceding two goals MetLife Stadium might not have cost Nagelsmann’s men anything on the day, but the knockout stage is on the horizon. Any team will feel like it has a chance against a Germany side that has kept one clean sheet in its last seven matches.

A Talented Attack Can Only Take Germany So Far

Germany is far from being a finished product. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sure, Germany’s attack is capable of dragging the team over the finish line. From super sub Deniz Undav and the battle-tested Kai Havertz to the mesmerizing Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, Die Mannschaft has clinical goalscorers, silky dribblers and dynamic playmakers all showing up on the world stage.

Yet there are uncomfortable truths, whispers becoming louder and louder, that loom over the team: What happens when the stars up top come up short? What happens when the competition gets tougher?

As it stands, Nagelsmann’s men are expected to meet France in the round of 16. Even if Musiala and Co. play well and get on the scoresheet, what happens when the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise are running at Germany’s backline?

Dembélé, who leaves the best defenders in the world chasing ghosts, will be salivating at the thought of going against Nathaniel Brown or David Raum. Jonathan Tah is probably still having nightmares from facing Mbappé, Dembélé and Olise in the Champions League last season. Antonio Rüdiger, meanwhile, doesn’t stand a chance at keeping up with Mbappé’s speed in transition.

Suddenly, even a generational performance from Havertz or Wirtz or Musiala doesn’t seem like enough to get Germany past France—or any other of the tournament favorites waiting on the road to the World Cup final.

History Is Not on Germany’s Side

Philipp Lahm led Germany to World Cup glory in 2014. | Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

So much was made about this Germany team being the first to make it out of the group stage since Die Mannschaft’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad. Yet the side that added a fourth star above the nation’s crest had an elite backline.

The center back pairing of Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels was the backbone of Joachim Löw’s team, flanked on either side by Benedikt Höwedes and the legendary Philipp Lahm. In the knockout stage, the defense held Algeria to just one goal, blanked France, only conceded once against Brazil in Brazil and then kept Lionel Messi and Argentina quiet over 120 minutes to claim World Cup glory.

Back in 1990, it was Andreas Brehme stealing the show at the back, helping his team keep a clean sheet against Argentina in the World Cup final. He also buried the game’s lone goal from the spot.

In 1974, it was Franz Beckenbauer who played hero by locking down Johan Cruyff to help Germany upend the Netherlands in the World Cup final. Before that, it was Werner Liebrich in 1954 on the way to the nation’s maiden World Cup title.

In all four of Germany’s previous World Cup triumphs, there were standout defenders capable of locking down the best attackers on the planet. Schlotterbeck had the best chance of adding his name to the list, but his ankle injury robbed his chance—and likely Germany’s—of lifting the golden trophy this summer.

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