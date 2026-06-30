‘Most Unpleasant’—Jurgen Klopp Talks Germany Job in Wake of World Cup Humiliation

Jürgen Klopp insisted there was “nothing to say” about him potentially succeeding Julian Nagelsmann as Germany’s manager, with the latter insistent that he won’t resign in the wake of the country’s dismal World Cup elimination at the hands of Paraguay.

Klopp has long been touted as a future Germany manager. During his time with Liverpool, Klopp insisted he would not consider the role until he had departed Anfield, which he did in 2024, six months before becoming Red Bull’s head of global soccer.

He has already discussed the Germany job this summer during his work as a pundit for the World Cup, apologizing to Nagelsmann after publicly questioning his decisions and suggesting there could be another manager in charge for the European championships in 2028.

The scrutiny on Nagelsmann, who has a contract until the end of that tournament, will now intensify after a lackluster Germany were eliminated by Paraguay at the round of 32 stage—Die Mannschaft losing in a World Cup penalty shootout for the first time in its history.

What Did Nagelsmann Say About His Future?

Nagelsmann knows he is under pressure. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

After Germany’s shock exit sealed a third early elimination from the World Cup in a row, the calls for Nagelsmann to leave were deafening.

Asked whether he would walk away this summer, Nagelsmann took a defiant stance.

“I won’t step down,” he pledged. “If the DFB wants me to continue, I’ll continue, but I know how the industry works. I know a lot of people will want me to leave now but I’ll continue if the DFB wants me to stay.

“If we were to do a survey in Germany today, the German people wouldn’t speak very positively about me. We haven’t done much in this tournament for people to celebrate. I know that not everyone in Germany will agree with me staying on.”

Rudi Völler, the sporting director of the German Football Association (DFB), added: “You all know the nature of my relationship with Julian Nagelsmann. People have always said that I try to protect him, even act as his bodyguard. He absolutely does not need that, because he remains a top-level coach. That is exactly what you say when things do not go as planned.

“I remain convinced that he is probably the ideal person to carry on. But I am not the only one making decisions for the DFB. I cannot make that decision alone.”

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How Did Klopp Respond?

Klopp and Nagelsmann appeared on the same broadcast. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Klopp was covering the game as part of Magenta TV’s broadcast and was not surprised to face questions about potentially taking over the team in the aftermath of the tournament.

“I haven’t thought about that yet,” he reflected “I simply have to say that the most unpleasant thing is I’m the only one standing here who has been in this situation 100 times after such a big trauma.

“I understand that when people talk about the national team coach, my name is mentioned in some way, but this is not the moment to really talk about it, and especially not with me. There is nothing to say about it.

“The most important thing tonight is, whenever something happens, take the time to reflect on how you should go about dealing with the situation. We’ve heard a few things. Julian said what he said, Rudi Völler said what he said about it ...“

It’s now 12 years of World Cup misery for Germany. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

As was the case when Klopp was linked with Real Madrid across the second half of last season, he continued to stress his happiness in his current role and did his best to distance himself from a return to management.

“I have a job that I enjoy doing,” he insisted. “As far as I understand, it is not a part-time job, so it is not something done on the side of other things.

“The fact is today is a day on which Germany has been eliminated. This is not the moment where I think about the personal issue, but rather only what we have to do. That is exhausting enough.”

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