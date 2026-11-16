Germany vs. Netherlands—Nations League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

There’s plenty riding on the latest installment of Germany’s rivalry with the Netherlands this Monday, as the historic adversaries vie for progression to the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

The Oranje currently lead Group A2 after the opening five matches, clinching 11 points from an unbeaten run which most recently included a 7–0 demolition of Greece. Xavi’s men know they will book their ticket to the last eight by winning or drawing in Berlin, while even defeat would be acceptable if Greece fails to beat Serbia in its finale.

Germany, meanwhile, needs victory to progress, and would clinch first place if it claims three points and Serbia manages something from its journey to Greece. Jürgen Klopp’s revolution has begun in the dugout, but there have been teething problems during his brief stint, including two draws and a defeat.

One of those stalemates came in the reverse fixture with the Dutch in September. Felix Nmecha had given Die Mannschaft its lead in the first half, but Cody Gakpo produced a stoppage-time equalizer to deny his former Liverpool boss victory on his international debut.

Germany vs. Netherlands Score Prediction

Germany Comes Up Short

Germany is yet to fully hit its stride under Klopp. | Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua/Getty Images

Disappointing results home and away against Greece have knocked Germany’s self-confidence, with Klopp’s men still awaiting victory against anybody other than a pretty hopeless Serbia team. Unfortunately for the four-time world champion, that wait may continue come the final whistle on Monday.

The Netherlands have been impressive under Xavi, and are in buoyant mood after firing seven beyond Greece last time out. Even without some key names, such as Liverpool duo Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk, the Oranje were utterly dominant from start to finish as they racked up 4.40 expected goals, 13 shots on target and eight big chances.

An attacking masterclass will concern Germany, and the fact that the Netherlands only requires a draw to reach the last eight allows it to play a more counter-attacking style, which might spell trouble for Klopp and his defense.

Two excellent sides might just cancel one another out at the Olympiastadion.

Head-to-head record : Draws have been commonplace in this fixture. In fact, half of the last 10 meetings between the European behemoths have ended all square, although only one of those stalemates has been staged in Germany.

: Draws have been commonplace in this fixture. In fact, half of the last 10 meetings between the European behemoths have ended all square, although only one of those stalemates has been staged in Germany. Klopp experimentation: The former Borussia Dortmund coach has been willing to trial different personnel and pairings in his team, but that has come at the expense of rhythm in attack. They have scored just once in their three group stage matches against Greece and the Netherlands.

Prediction: Germany 1–1 Netherlands

Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands

Germany is without some influential attackers. | FotMob

Germany remains without Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala due to injury, limiting the attacking talent available to Klopp. Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz are guaranteed starters, but it remains to be seen if Brajan Gruda and Derry Scherhant retain their places from the win over Serbia.

Joshua Kimmich is available for the clash in midfield despite fears following a full-blooded challenge he received toward the conclusion of Friday’s match.

17-year-old Wael Mohya has been named in the November roster, but he’s expected to miss the Netherlands game as Klopp can only name 23 of the 24 players selected for his upcoming matchday squad.

Germany predicted lineup vs. Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Treu, Thiaw, Tah, Mittelstädt; Kimmich, Pavlović; Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant; Havertz.

Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

Xavi is without his captain. | FotMob

Xavi is without his captain Van Dijk, with the Liverpool defender left behind due to concerns over his physical condition. Gravenberch and Brian Brobbey are other Premier League stars absent through injury.

Frenkie de Jong featured during the first half of the annihilation of Greece, but came off at the break due to a back injury and has since returned to Barcelona to undergo further tests.

Xavi could name the exact same XI as on Friday aside from De Jong, with Donyell Malen leading the line following his brace and Tijjani Reijnders in the No. 10 position as he seeks to add to the hat trick scored last time out. Fullbacks Denzel Dumfries and Jurriën Timber also registered two goal involvements each against Greece.

Netherlands predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Timber; Veerman, Koopmeiners; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Malen.

What Time Does Germany vs. Netherlands Kick Off?

Location : Berlin, Germany

: Berlin, Germany Stadium : Olympiastadion

: Olympiastadion Date : Sunday, Nov. 15

: Sunday, Nov. 15 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT Referee : Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

: Glenn Nyberg (SWE) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Germany vs. Netherlands on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video