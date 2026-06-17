Ghana vs. Panama—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Ghana and Panama lock horns for the very first time on Matchday 1 of the 2026 World Cup group stage, with the pair meeting in Toronto on Wednesday.

Neither team is fancied in Group L, which is expected to be topped by either England or Croatia.

Panama is competing at just its second World Cup, having benefitted from the absence of the three co-hosts in Concacaf qualifying. The Central American nation failed to register a single point on its first appearance in 2018, but the team has significantly improved over the past eight years.

Former Barcelona striker Thomas Christiansen has led Panama as manager for almost six years, and its stability wildly contrasts the chaos that has defined Ghana’s preparation for its fifth World Cup.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the most recent Africa Cup of Nations but did at least make light work of its qualifying group for this tournament. Still, they parted ways with Otto Addo in April and have turned to veteran Carlos Queiroz, who is set to become just the third man to manage at five World Cups.

The West African nation have slipped all the way down to 73rd in FIFA’s world rankings, and have been rocked by several injury blows ahead of the tournament.

Ghana vs. Panama Score Prediction

Panama Makes History in Toronto

Panama is targeting its first World Cup win. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Panama was close to cannon fodder on its World Cup bow, but they at least enjoyed that moment against England. In North America, Christiansen’s team isn’t merely making up the numbers. They want to ruffle a few feathers, starting on Wednesday.

Los Canaleros have been defined by their stability and cohesion this decade, with Christiansen asking his team to press from the front. Panama was one of the most effective pressing teams in its confederation during qualifying, and such an approach should work well against a Ghana team struggling to forge an identity under its new manager.

Queiroz will want his team to be resolute and stubborn, leaning on the gifts of a talented-enough attack. Still, Ghana is almost 40 places below Panama in the world rankings for a reason.

Ghana’s form : The Black Stars may have Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo leading their attack, but they’ve been woeful as a collective as of late. Ghana enters the World Cup having lost six of its previous seven matches.

: The Black Stars may have Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo leading their attack, but they’ve been woeful as a collective as of late. Ghana enters the World Cup having lost six of its previous seven matches. Black Stars at the World Cup : Ghana has struggled on the big stage since it was an Asamoah Gyan penalty away from becoming Africa’s first semifinalists in 2010. It has won just one of its last seven games at the World Cup and has conceded twice in each of its last six.

: Ghana has struggled on the big stage since it was an Asamoah Gyan penalty away from becoming Africa’s first semifinalists in 2010. It has won just one of its last seven games at the World Cup and has conceded twice in each of its last six. Panama’s attacking threat: With Ghana depleted in defense through injury, Panama must be smelling blood. In the build-up to the tournament, this team has proven itself to be dynamic and fluid in the final third. Goals haven’t been an issue. It has failed to find the back of the net once in 12 games, and has scored at least twice in three of its last five.

Prediction: Ghana 1–2 Panama

Ghana Predicted Lineup vs. Panama

Antoine Semenyo leads Ghana’s attack. | Sports Illustrated

Ghana had appealed Canada’s decision to refuse Thomas Partey entry into the country on the basis that he’s facing trial in the United Kingdom on seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, pleading not guilty. But it was dismissed by a Federal Court judge on Tuesday, leaving him unavailable.

With the original ruling upheld, Carlos Queiroz will instead trust the likes of Caleb Yirenkyi, Kwesi Sibo and Elisha Owusu in his engine room.

Veteran Jordan Ayew remains a prominent figure in Ghana’s roster, while defender Abdul Rahman Baba earned a surprising recall for the World Cup. The Black Stars are, of course, without Mohammed Kudus, but it has another star in attack to count upon, Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana predicted lineup vs. Panama (4-2-3-1): Zigi; Seidu, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Sibo, Owusu; Williams, Ayew, Fatawu; Semenyo.

Panama Predicted Lineup vs. Ghana

Panama is aiming to better its performance from 2018. | Sports Illustrated

Christiansen will deploy a back three in North America this summer, with Ismael Díaz hoping that his stellar performances at last year’s Gold Cup transfer over to the big stage. Díaz claimed the Golden Boot with six goals, but Panama exited the competition at the quarterfinal stage to Honduras on penalties.

Its engine room is built around veteran Añibal Godoy, who missed from the spot in the aforementioned shootout. The 36-year-old has plied his trade in Major League Soccer (MLS) since 2015 and currently plays for the newly established San Diego FC. He is also Panama‘s captain, having racked up a mammoth 159 caps.

Godoy was absent for his team’s defeat to Brazil before the tournament, but he‘s expected to be fit for the opening game. However, fellow midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla is a serious injury doubt. He missed both of Panama’s warm-up matches with a muscle injury, but a return to training on Sunday suggests he could be in contention for minutes in Toronto.

Panama predicted lineup vs. Ghana (3-4-3): Mosquera; Fariña, Escobar, Córdoba; Murillo, Harvey, Godoy, Davis; Bárcenas, Fajardo, Díaz.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Ghana vs. Panama Kick Off?

Location : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Wednesday, June 17 / Thursday, June 18

: Wednesday, June 17 / Thursday, June 18 Kick-off Time : 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 18)

: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (June 18) Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

How to Watch Ghana vs. Panama on TV, Live Stream

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