‘Bright Future’—Gianni Infantino Wades Into Real Madrid President Race

FIFA president Gianni Infantino appears to have picked his horse in the Real Madrid presidential elections, with a social media post praising Florentino Pérez.

Pérez attended the Champions League final in Budapest as a guest of FIFA at the end of last month, during which he is reported to have met with Infantino to discuss the future of football—after which the sport’s top administrator spoke in glowing terms of the incumbent Real Madrid president.

Pérez is currently campaigning to be re-instated as Real Madrid president, having called surprise elections ahead of schedule during a press conference on May 12. With the polling set for June 7, Pérez faces a challenger for the presidency for the first time in over 20 years, with 37-year-old renewable energy CEO Enrique Riquelme the other candidate.

Both men are in full campaign mode as they look to secure votes from Real Madrid’s 100,000-strong socio base ahead of polling day.

Riquelme has made a number of bold promises regarding signings and manager choice, as well as naming club legend Raúl González as his would-be sporting director. Pérez—whose campaign slogan is “much more history to make”—has been less detailed in his pledges.

The 79-year-old incumbent, who has overseen seven Champions League wins during his presidency, has had a number of high-profile endorsements from past greats including from Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Casemiro, Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo Nazario—the latter taking the microphone to proclaim: “President, you are the best and always will be the best!” at Pérez’s campaign launch.

Infantino: Real Madrid Will ‘Continue to Shine’ With Pérez

Pérez’s also received tacit backing from FIFA president Infantino.

On Wednesday, Infantino posted on Instagram: “It was a pleasure to speak with Florentino Pérez in Budapest at the UEFA Champions League final.

“His successes, contribution and influence on our game have been immense. Thank you for everything you have done for football, for helping Real Madrid continue to shine on the global stage, and I am sure that under your leadership there is an even brighter future ahead.

“FIFA shares a long history with Real Madrid, who as the Spanish representatives, were actually one of the seven founder members of FIFA over 122 years ago. The 36-time Spanish champions and the most successful team in European club competitions were also participants in last year’s inaugural FIFA Club World Cup and continue to unite fans all over the world.”

It is difficult to read Infantino’s show of support for Pérez at this moment as anything other than a form of endorsement ahead of the election.

Why Would Infantino Back Pérez?

Infantino and Perez are two of soccer’s most powerful figures. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Despite Real Madrid not being invovled in the final, Pérez was in the VIP box as the Puskas Arena to watch the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal on May 30, having been a guest of FIFA and UEFA.

Pérez has long been seen as an important ally for Infantino, with the two men sharing a number of interests as powerful, global figures within soccer.

Pérez was a champion of the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup, with the Real Madrid leader’s goals to secure increased revenues for top clubs aligning closely with Infantino’s own ambitions.

The two are known to have a “close” personal relationship, which, AS reports, was key in Madrid’s revamped Santiago Bernabéu being chosen to host the 2030 World Cup final.

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