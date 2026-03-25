Gilberto Mora Delivers Encouraging Three-Word World Cup Injury Update

Mexico national team wonderkid Gilberto Mora took to social media to give El Tri fans positive news regarding his recovery from injury.

El Tri is navigating an injury crisis that seriously threatens its World Cup hopes, and perhaps there’s no injury more significant than Mora, who has been sidelined since January.

The dazzling 17-year-old experienced a breakout 2025, where he became the youngest player ever to win a senior international trophy in Mexico’s 2025 Gold Cup triumph, stole the show in the U–20 World Cup, became an undisputed starter with El Tri and began to attract interest from some of the biggest teams in the world.

Gilberto Mora is working on the pitch with Tijuana. | Instagram (gil_morita)

But 2026 is off to a very difficult start for Mora, who is dealing with a nagging groin issue, better known as Pubalgia, that’s sidelined him for over two months. With less than 80 days to go before Mexico’s World Cup debut, time is running out for Mora to return to full fitness.

Yet, Mora’s message of un poco más, “a bit more,” seems to indicate he’s almost ready to return to the pitch. Just the visual of him on participating in on-field training is a welcome sight, and Javier Aguirre will be hoping his teenage sensation is ready by the time Mexico’s World Cup camp starts in early May.

2026 World Cup Is Gilberto Mora’s Priority

A tracksuit has become Gilberto Mora’s uniform during Tijuana games this season. | Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Updates regarding Mora’s injury since he withdrew from Mexico’s January camp have been hard to come by. Back in mid-February it was reported there was still no clear timeline for his return.

But with the teenager finally doing some kind of activity on the pitch, optimism is beginning to grow. It might be a bit late for him to play any major role in Tijuana’s Liga MX Clausura 2026 playoff push, but even from within the club, they have a clear understanding of what the priority of Mora’s recovery is.

“Gilito [Mora] is doing well,” Tijuana manager Sebastián Abreu said at the weekend. “He’s already doing work on the pitch with the ball. We’re not in a hurry, we’re not pushing him, beacuse it’s clear to everyone at the club that the priority is for him to be in optimal conditions for [Mexico’s] mini preseason before the World Cup.

“It’s likely he can play some minutes before the end of the [Clausura 2026] regular season, mainly to eradicate any doubts in the national team’s atmosphere, so they can see he’s doing well, that he’s playing and that he’s recovered.”

The amount of attention Mora’s recovery is getting speaks to how crucial he is for El Tri. Despite his tender age, Mora has game-changing quality, something that was highlighted by the manager of one of the biggest national teams in the world.

Portugal Manager Roberto Martínez in Awe of Gilberto Mora

Roberto Martínez will aim to lead Portugal to its maiden World Cup title in 2026. | Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Portugal will face Mexico in an international friendly on March 28. Ahead of the clash, Portugal manager Roberto Martínez spoke to TUDN and although Mora will be absent for the clash, he made sure to mention how impressed he’s been by the teenager’s quality.

“I’m very surprised and I’m very happy to see a talent like Mora,” Martínez revealed. “I’m happy he can have a role with the national team. I saw him a lot during the U-20 World Cup, in the games he played against Morocco and Spain, he surprised me a lot. This is how I see the Mexico national team, very competitive and always open to young talents.”

Mora’s stellar performance in the 2025 U-20 World Cup caught the eye of major European clubs that are targeting a move for the young gem when he comes of age.

Aguirre will patiently wait as long as necessary for the teenager to recover, given his unique natural talent is a weapon Mexico can’t afford to be without this summer.

As Abreu put it: “There are people that are stars, Gil is a sun.”

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