The transfer window closed on Tuesday night, with Barcelona’s business wrapped up until the winter.

After dominating in La Liga last season again, but falling short in Europe (again), the idea was to deepen the roster over the summer and add the kind of game-changing quality that can take Hansi Flick’s team to the next level.

The majority of Barcelona’s business dealings, spearheaded by sporting director Deco and president Joan Laporta, centered on remodelling the attack with Robert Lewandowski leaving for MLS and both Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres moving on.

Barcelona Transfers 2026–27

Player Position Signed From Fee Dominik Livaković GK Fenerbahçe €2 million ($2.3 million) João Cancelo LB/RB Al-Hilal Free Rodri CM Mancheser City €60 million ($70 million) Karim Adeyemi LW/RW Dortmund €22 million ($25.5 million) Anthony Gordon LW/ST Newcastle €80 million ($92 million) Gabriel Jesus ST Arsenal €10 million ($11.5 million)

In the end, come Sept. 2, Barcelona spent around €185 million ($215 million) on new additions, with six taking up first-team berths. The signing that made the most headlines, however, was the one they didn’t make. Julián Alvarez’s summer saga ended with him staying put at Atlético Madrid.

Laporta and Barça hierarchy’s reluctance to look at alternatives earlier in the window raised eyebrows, especially given Alteti’s stubborn stance. However, a lack of out-and-out No. 9’s has hardly hindered the defending champions at the start of the new season—12 goals in three games so far.

Of the players they did end up signing: how do the new boys stand up? Here’s every one of Barcelona’s summer transfers, rated.

Dominik Livakovic

Barça have a new number two. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Despite confirming his move on Aug. 27, it was not until deadline day that the Croatian was officially registered in Barcelona’s 25-man first-team squad, after the club made the necessary financial adjustments to squeeze him in. Prior to that, there was a very real risk he would need to be loaned out for the season.

Instead, the 31-year-old can take up his place as Joan García’s backup, with Marc-André ter Stegen leaving for Ajax.

Livaković, though unlikely to get on the field much, is a distinguished keeper who has built a reputation as a penalty specialist with Croatia. For the money and the role, it feels a solid match.

Grade: B

Joao Cancelo

João Cancelo is back for good. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Cancelo is back/still at Barcelona for 2026–27—this time, permanently.

The 32-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Camp Nou, returned to Catalonia after his contract in Saudi Arabia was mutually terminated this summer

The former Manchester City star impressed under Flick earlier in the year and provides vital depth on both sides of the backline.

He is far more experienced and defensively sound than the likes of Alejandro Balde and new in-favor youngster Xavi Espart, while he can also offer a helpful training ground presence.

Grade: B+

Rodri

Rodri’s addition gives Barça an edge. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The coup of the summer. Rodri had been widely expected to join Real Madrid, but turned down their advances, deciding he preferred Barcelona for their “way of understanding football and their values.”

But the transfer does not simply represent getting one over Madrid (or, at least, not only that). In Rodri, Barça are getting perhaps the best controlling midfielder in world soccer.

Prior to the World Cup, there was a school of thought that the 30-year-old—post ACL surgery—was on the decline. However, his Golden Ball-winning displays as Spain’s captain this summer have catapulted him into the Ballon d’Or conversation yet again.

Even when Frenkie de Jong returns from injury, Rodri offers an upgrade on anything Barça have in the center of the park. The only worry is his fitness over a full season where the club is expected to go the distance in all competitions.

Grade: A

Karim Adeyemi

Adeyemi’s pace can cause serious problems. | JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Adeyemi was seen as the next big thing out of German soccer. That moment has seemingly passed—unusually, Dortmund didn’t even make a profit on a player they bought for €30 million ($34.75 million) four years ago. However, the 24-year-old could still prove to be a shrewd signing for Barcelona.

He will be expected to play backup to Lamine Yamal and serve, largely, as a bench option who offers more width and can come on and spice things up with his phenomenal pace—clocked at 36.65 km/h in the Bundesliga.

The ex-Dortmund forward is a player Flick knows well from his time with the Germany national team—having given him his senior debut back in 2021—and there will be a hope that the manager can coax more end product out of the wide forward.

Grade: C+

Anthony Gordon

Barcelona’s most expensive arrival of the summer. | Adria Puig/Anadolu/Getty Images

It was a big call from Barcelona to decide against taking up their option on Marcus Rashford (who recorded 29 goal contributions in all competitions last season) and instead go all out for his much more expensive England teammate Gordon this summer. However, the early signs appear to vindicate the decision.

The former Newcastle star is younger, more versatile and a more relentless worker than Rashford, and his dogged energy and surging runs have been embraced by the Camp Nou.

Gordon—who claims to have dreamt of playing for Barça since he was three—was serenaded with chants of his own name in the 5–2 win over Rayo Vallecano, during which he recorded a fine backheel assist.

After the game, Mundo Deportivo described him as the “Camp Nou’s new idol,” while enamored supporters have dubbed him “Fat Tony”—a play on the Spanish translation of his last name.

Grade: A

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus arrives on a three-year deal. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

It’s hard to describe this move as anything other than a panic buy.

Barça spent the entire summer betting that they could eventually wear Atlético Madrid down and only appeared to consider a plan B to address their striker deficit at the 11th hour when options were scarce.

Jesus is by no means a bad forward, but he has been a bit-parter at Arsenal for the last three seasons—netting fewer times in each of those campaigns for the Gunners than “Own Goals.”

He may well get back on track to some degree in Spain, but is unlikely to ever be the starting centre forward the club wanted or needs.

Grade: D