‘Not Lacking Goals’—Lamine Yamal Responds to Julian Alvarez’s Failed Barcelona Dream

Lamine Yamal isn’t too upset about Barcelona’s failed pursuit of Julián Alvarez, admitting he’s “very happy” with the squad the Catalans have assembled for the 2026–27 term.

Barcelona spent all summer trying to make Alvarez their marquee attacking reinforcement of the window in the aftermath of Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

But although the Argentine striker was eager to join, Atlético Madrid categorically refused to even enter negotiations with Barça. The seemingly never ending Alvarez saga went deep into the final days of the summer transfer window, but ultimately Atléti never altered their position, even if their own fans turned on the player.

The Catalans waited and waited, but their dream transfer never arrived and they ultimately switched gears, signing out-of-favor Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to fill their need at center forward.

Lamine Yamal: Barcelona Doesn’t Lack Goals

Yamal (left) and Raphinha scored twice for Barcelona last time out. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director, Deco, confirmed that Barcelona’s incoming transfer business of the summer window ended with Jesus’s acquisition, which was made official on deadline day.

Yamal made a public appearance on the same day, right after stealing the show with two goals in Barcelona’s comfortable 5–2 win over Rayo Vallecano. In the red carpet of the Spanish Players Association (AFE) awards gala, Yamal shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s failed pursuit of Alvarez.

“Well, I think that right now we are in very good shape, and it shows,” Yamal stated. “We aren’t lacking goals. Obviously, he’s a great player, but I’m very happy with the squad that we have.”

Through three La Liga games this season, Yamal is correct in his assessment. Barcelona have scored 12 goals without a natural center forward. Raphinha has operated as Barça’s striker and has stormed out of the gate with his league-leading five goals on the season so far.

Meanwhile, after a slow start of the term, Yamal finally returned to his best form against Rayo and is now looking ahead to what he hopes to accomplish in the campaign.

Lamine Yamal’s Season Objective Comes Down to Two Words

High standards. Bigger response. pic.twitter.com/bUkbiAA8YP — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 31, 2026

Yamal was recognized as the best player in Spanish soccer for the second year in a row during AFE’s award ceremony on Tuesday night.

The teenager went on stage to receive the award and was asked a few questions, one of which was to detail the objectives he’s set for the 2026–27 season. Yamal’s response couldn’t have been more emphatic.

“Winning the Champions League,” Yamal confessed.

If he wants to end Barcelona’s 11-year Champions League drought, then he’ll need the help of a currently well-oiled front line that can go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the continent.

The failure to complete Alvarez’s signing stung, but so far, Hansi Flick’s side is doing everything it can to prove it can be equally formidable without securing its dream transfer. If Yamal can sustain the level he showed against Rayo, and Barcelona’s early-season form endures, then conquering Europe come the end of the season is not out of the question.