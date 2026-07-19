Grading Every Player on England’s 2026 World Cup Roster

So, that’s it then for another four years. The wait goes on for England, after yet another so-near-yet-so-far tournament.

When the dust settles and the tears dry, there will be positives to take from this World Cup—evidenced by the dizzying, and frankly ridiculous, tennis score win over France in the ‘Bronze Final’ game in Miami.

There were highs as well as the great, big low. Thomas Tuchel’s men made it to the final four—which, objectively, was probably par anyway—saw off Erling Haaland and avoided being sent home early by a shock exit (cough Germany cough).

And, hey, there’s always going to be that incredible Azteca night.

Tuchel and his tactics have taken the full, blinding glare of the media spotlight as the post-tournament inquisition begins, but what of the players? How did they perform overall? Some shone, others surprised, a few shrank and at least one was outright ignored. Here’s a full report card for England’s players at the 2026 World Cup.

Grading Criteria

Positional : It’s important to judge a player on what they would be expected to do in Tuchel’s system. No defensive midfielders will be penalized for failing to score, for example.

: It’s important to judge a player on what they would be expected to do in Tuchel’s system. No defensive midfielders will be penalized for failing to score, for example. Fixtures : Performances in the matches that matter will be weighted accordingly. Namely, the France fixture didn’t actually have anything meaningful at stake.

: Performances in the matches that matter will be weighted accordingly. Namely, the France fixture didn’t actually have anything meaningful at stake. Availability : Getting on the pitch is enough of a challenge at the World Cup, so players who racked up more minutes will have a head start on bench warmers.

: Getting on the pitch is enough of a challenge at the World Cup, so players who racked up more minutes will have a head start on bench warmers. Criteria: This is not grading on a curve. Every player could theoretically get an F or an A if their performance merited it.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford: B-

Pickford was partially culpable for a couple of goals England conceded. | Joosep Martinson/FIFA/Getty Images

Apps : 7

: 7 Clean Sheets : 2

: 2 Goals Conceded: 7

Played every minute of the important stuff and was quintessentially Jordan Pickford. The Everton man made some world-class saves (in particular in the second-half of the semifinal before Argentina’s eventual breakthrough) but wobbled in other moments. Might he have done better with Enzo Fernández’s strike? Jude Bellingham seemed to think so. His signal for the hydration break is sure to become a much-used gif.

Dean Henderson: C+

Apps : 1

: 1 Clean Sheets : 0

: 0 Goals Conceded: 4

Was there much Dean Henderson could have done about any of the goals England conceded against France? Frankly, no. And actually, the Crystal Palace stopper made some pretty important saves to prevent the game from completely turning on its head after the Three Lions had, somehow, marauded into a 4–0 lead at half-time, only to look like throwing it away as legs turned to butter in the Miami heat.

James Trafford: N/A

Apps : 0

: 0 Clean Sheets : 0

: 0 Goals Conceded: 0

“I think history says yeah, I think there hasn’t been a goalie start for any of the top nations that isn't a number one at the club,” James Trafford mused pre-tournament about his future chances of becoming England’s No. 1. As it is, he was his country’s number three at this tournament, there in case he was needed in an emergency.

Defenders

Ezri Konsa: C

Ezri Konsa (left) played in every game for England. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 647

: 647 Goals : 1

: 1 Assists: 0

A starter in every game until the semifinal, when he was brought for Anthony Gordon with 20 minutes to go in an act that helped set England’s fate in motion. Impressive in moments, but very lucky not to concede a penalty to Ghana with a wild, last-ditch lunge on Prince Adu.

Jarell Quansah: D

Apps : 3

: 3 Minutes : 200

: 200 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

One of many to suffer the curse of right back. Quansah started the group stage win over Panama and was then sent off at the Azteca, resulting in a two-game ban. Returned against France but schooled by a simple enough Bradley Barcola run in behind, showing his naivity in the position. Young enough to bounce back (in his preferred position), this was largely a tournament debut to forget.

John Stones: B

Apps : 4

: 4 Minutes : 329

: 329 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Considering how little club soccer he has played in the past year, Stones’s displays, often in extreme conditions, were pretty remarkable. He also made history as the first player without a club to represent England at a World Cup, with his Manchester City contract now expired.

Marc Guéhi: B

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 662

: 662 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Left out of starting lineup for the tournament opener against Croatia, Guéhi then played every minute of the next six important games, despite a reported hamstring issue. Was among those to publicly lament England’s negative tactics following the Argentina defeat.

Trevoh Chalobah—N/A

Apps : 1

: 1 Minutes : 1

: 1 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Called up late to replace the injured Tino Livramento, Chalobah was never going to have any kind of prominent role at the World Cup. He did at least get on the pitch, playing the final knockings of the game against France when there was nothing at stake.

Dan Burn: A

A moment of national pride. | Julian Finney/FIFA/Getty Images

Apps : 3

: 3 Minutes : 32

: 32 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Despite entering the tournament as one of Tuchel’s most eyebrow-raising and debated roster inclusions, Burn earned the highest honor bestowed on any Englishman short of a knighthood: cult hero status. His seven headers at the Azteca (particularly the one from a Raul Jiménez overhead kick) are now enshrined as sacred artifacts in the national consciousness.

Nico O’Reilly: C

Apps : 7

: 7 Minutes : 462

: 462 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Meant to be the long-term solution to England’s left back position, 21-year-old O’Reilly never quite convinced in North America—no Three Lions defender was dribbled past more often. Those in the know say his club future lies further up the pitch, while the national team’s left back position remains very much not locked down.

Reece James: C

Apps : 5

: 5 Minutes : 318

: 318 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Is he ever really fully fit? Tuchel’s decision go light on full backs became a major issue early on after Tino Livramento pulled out of the tournament and James (to the surprise of absolutely no-one) suffered an issue. England was better for it when he played, but he was clearly not quite at it.

Djed Spence: A+

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 402

: 402 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Like Burn, Spence’s seat on the plane to North America was seen as baffling to many. However, the Tottenham full back threw himself into the challenge of proving absolutely everybody wrong and was responsible for several of England’s finest individual moments at the tournament from the penalty that wasn’t against Norway and the last-ditch tackle on Giuliano Simeone against Argentina. Expect chin guards to become the must-have accessory among English schoolchildren.

Midfielders

Declan Rice: B-

Declan Rice ran himself into the ground. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Apps : 7

: 7 Minutes : 540

: 540 Goals : 1

: 1 Assists: 2

Clearly run into the ground after a punishing season with Arsenal, while managing chronic back and hamstring pain. Rice needed a summer off, rather than being sent to war at the Azteca. Adding injury to insult, he suffered a virus after that round of 16 tie and had to be substituted at half time of the quarterfinal. We’ll never know what this World Cup might’ve looked like with an even half-fit Rice, but we did get a glimpse of his best with a pearler of a goal vs. France.

Elliot Anderson: A

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 634

: 634 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 1

The new Manchester City signing has fast become a mainstay of the side, and with good reason. No player made more tackles or interceptions for England, while his lung-busting desire to cover every blade of grass regardless of altitude or heat is catnip for fans.

Jude Bellingham: A+

Apps : 8

: 8 Minutes : 616

: 616 Goals : 7

: 7 Assists: 1

Perhaps the greatest individual tournament performance by an Englishman post-1966, Bellingham became the first player since Diego Maradona to score back-to-back knockout braces at a World Cup. It’s been a long while since England has had a player who relishes being the man in the arena. Ultimately, he was unable to bend the game to his will in the semifinal, but let’s not dwell on that.

Jordan Henderson: N/A

Apps : 1

: 1 Minutes : 6

: 6 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Six minutes played, a yellow card and a great big cast for all his teammates to sign. It feels a little unfair to give the 36-year-old Henderson (who went to his sixth major tournament and fourth World Cup) any grade given what happened.

Kobbie Mainoo: N/A

Apps : 0

: 0 Minutes : 0

: 0 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

What a difference two international tournaments can make. At Euro 2024, Kobbie Mainoo was the breakthrough star England never knew it needed. In 2026, he was the one that Thomas Tuchel, for whatever reason, completely overlooked, even when the situation against Argentina was screaming out for Mainoo’s skillset. His lack of action will debated for months, maybe even years to come.

Forwards

Bukayo Saka: C

Bukayo Saka felt he could have contributed more. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Apps : 7

: 7 Minutes : 357

: 357 Goals : 3

: 3 Assists: 3

Much like Rice, Saka entered this tournament battered and semi-broken. He managed three assists before somewhat bafflingly being left out of the semifinal, and then scored a classy hat trick against France in a game that truly boggled the mind. Postgame, he confirmed he was fit and able to play minutes at this World Cup—Tuchel the one who decided to be more cautious with his wellbeing.

Harry Kane: B+

Apps : 7

: 7 Minutes : 663

: 663 Goals : 6

: 6 Assists: 1

Now England’s record-appearance maker, who isn’t a goalkeeper. Kane also became his country’s top scorer in World Cups, overtaking Gary Lineker with an impressive six goal-tally. After a very bright start, his tournament did wane, with his final strike coming in the round of 16. At almost 33, will we see his like again at the World Cup?

Marcus Rashford: D

Apps : 6

: 6 Minutes : 222

: 222 Goals : 1

: 1 Assists: 1

Bright and buzzy in his goalscoring cameo against Croatia, but dreadful from the start against DR Congo and was ultimately a distant second choice to Anthony Gordon on the left wing.

Morgan Rogers: C+

Apps : 7

: 7 Minutes : 337

: 337 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 1

A bit-parter from the beginning, Rogers’s big chance came as he was handed a starting role on the right wing against Argentina. His physicality suited the occasion and he earned his place in history as one of shamefully few men to have registered a goal contribution in a World Cup semifinal for England. He must take some share of the blame for the collapse that came thereafter, but he clearly did something right for Chelsea to agree a £117 million transfer with Aston Villa hours before the France game.

Anthony Gordon: A-

Gordon forced his way to become a key player. | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Apps : 6

: 6 Minutes : 399

: 399 Goals : 1

: 1 Assists: 3

The man on the end of Rogers’s cross against Argentina. After a shaky start, the new Barcelona signing grew into the tournament and ended it as England’s best/only out-ball. Only Bellingham had more successful dribbles during the knockouts. No-one beat his three assists. Oh, and he got cursed at by Mexico’s Javier Aguirre.

Eberechi Eze: D

Apps : 5

: 5 Minutes : 209

: 209 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 1

Limited to a series of sub appearances before starting against France in the Bronze Final. When he came on at half time of the quarterfinal against Norway, the decision to remove Rice left England open in midfield. Billed as a potential game-changing bench option, his xG total across the tournament was 0.15.

Ollie Watkins: D

Apps : 2

: 2 Minutes : 51

: 51 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Six minutes against Panama was all he got in a proper competitive setting, before playing the second 45 against France that saw England try to wrestle defeat away from the jaws of victory.

Noni Madueke: E

Apps : 5

: 5 Minutes : 288

: 288 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Initially the preferred option on the right, with Saka clearly struggling for fitness, Tuchel gave up on Madueke at half-time of the Norway game after a dire opening 45. Fox Sports pundit Zlatan Ibrahimović infamously describe a potentially match-interfering camera cable as having put in a better performance than the Arsenal winger.

Ivan Toney: C-

Apps : 2

: 2 Minutes : 80

: 80 Goals : 0

: 0 Assists: 0

Brought along for a penalty shootout that never happened and didn’t actually get any kind of go until the France dead-rubber. A combination of France playing appallingly and Toney being fresh allowed for a fairly decent showing in the Miami heat, though that impact wore off after half-time once Didier Deschamps had gone ballistic at his team.

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