‘Outstanding’—Hansi Flick Praises Barcelona Star After Return From Injury
With Barcelona struggling to find a way to break a 1–1 draw against Real Sociedad over the weekend, Lamine Yamal entered the game. A minute later, he assisted Barcelona’s second goal and eventual game-winner.
Yamal made his first appearance for Barcelona in a little under a month after a groin injury sidelined him from four matches.
On a night that started with Yamal raising his recently awarded second straight Kopa Trophy to the fans in attendance at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, the 18-year-old made sure to end it by igniting Barcelona’s comeback to go top of La Liga.
Despite missing three of Barça’s seven league games this term, Yamal has five goal involvements already and is just one assist behind Vinícius Júnior for the most in Spain’s top flight this season.
After the match, praise rained down on Barça’s No. 10 following his return to the pitch.
What Managers Said About Lamine Yamal’s Return From Injury
“Happy to have him back, we're all happy to have him back,” Flick said after the game. “He showed it directly, his outstanding strength he has, really to create chances but also to give the last pass. It’s good to have him back.”
But Flick wasn’t the only one that praised Yamal. Real Sociedad manager Sergio Francisco recognized Yamal’s introduction changed the game sharing his feelings toward Barça’s superstar afterwards.
“His [Yamal] presence on the pitch alone is a threat. When he has the ball I think, even when adding fresh players on the pitch to defend him, he proves every day, I’d say, [he’s] the best player in the world,” Francisco said.
“It’s a pleasure to see him on the pitch, we didn’t know if he was going to be able to play today. He came practically in his first action he generated that assist. A player that was totally determined and in the game.”
The expectation is Yamal will be ready to make his first start in over a month and be a difference maker when Barcelona host reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in their second game of the Champions League league phase on Wednesday night.