Barcelona “explored” signing Alessandro Bastoni last summer in their hunt for defensive reinforcements, but Hansi Flick vetoed a move for the Inter Milan center back.

Despite allowing Ronald Araújo to join Liverpool, the La Liga champions opted against signing another central defender over the summer, with the additions of fullback João Cancelo and goalkeeper Dominik Livaković the only improvements made to the backline.

Barcelona’s delicate financial situation complicated their transfer business over the summer, but The Athletic have revealed that three center backs were under consideration regardless.

One of those was Bastoni, who had been readily linked with Camp Nou during the second half of last season. The 27-year-old has won three Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals with Inter, as well as winning Euro 2020 with Italy, and would have provided invaluable experience and depth to the defense.

However, as per the report, Flick “dismissed” a possible transfer—although no explanation is given for the reasons behind his disinterest in the Italian.

Bastoni’s defensive intelligence and clever positioning have allowed him to flourish with the Nerazzurri, but perhaps his lack of athleticism dissuaded Flick, who is set on playing an extremely aggressive high line.

Two Other Defenders Under Consideration

Europe’s elite are circling Castello Lukeba. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

While Bastoni is off the table, Barça are still eager to add to their rearguard. One of those piquing their interest—and likely the interest of other European giants—is RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba, who has been honing his craft in the Bundesliga over the past four seasons.

La Blaugrana were seemingly keen on the 23-year-old France international in the previous transfer window, although a move obviously didn’t materialize. The Athletic have revealed it’s “unclear” whether the club retain an interest in the left-footed center back.

Lukeba has made 114 appearances for Leipzig since moving from Lyon in August 2023, earning renown for his stellar distribution, physicality and impressive speed. He’s certainly due a move to one of the continent’s top dogs sooner rather than later.

Barcelona have also scoured Dutch soccer, stumbling upon 18-year-old FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad as a potential star in the making. They “enquired” about the teenager at the end of the summer window, but refused to match the price tag set by the Eredivisie outfit.

Nijstad boasts enormous potential. | Joris Verwijst/Soccrates/Getty Images

Nijstad made 24 appearances for Twente during the second half of last season, and has been a guaranteed starter this term. His impressive showings have been instrumental to their position in the Eredivisie, where they currently rank third and sit only two points off table-toppers PSV Eindhoven.

The report states that Barcelona would “ideally like to add an experienced center back” to their roster, but admits they’re “flexible” to react to what the market has to offer.

Why Barcelona Need New Center Back

Barça are at risk of overloading Pau Cubarsí. | Igor IVANKO/AFP/Getty Images

Barça find themselves light on numbers in the center of defense. Currently, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and the injury-prone Andreas Christensen are viewed as the only orthodox options, with right backs Jules Koundé and Eric García both very capable of covering the position. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong has also been used sparingly in the role.

If the Catalan giants are to defend their La Liga title and end their 11-year wait for Champions League glory this season, then they might need to fill out their squad this winter.

Barça are one long-term Cubarsí injury away from being in serious trouble, especially considering their defense is already their weakest department. The club have kept just five clean sheets this season despite their impressive run of results, conceding two or more in seven separate matches across all competitions.