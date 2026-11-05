Has Michael Carrick Saved His Job at Man Utd With Staggering Comeback Win?

Old Trafford has witnessed its share of extraordinary comebacks over the years, yet few have been as welcome as Tuesday’s 3–2 victory over Roma in the Champions League.

After an astonishing nine matches without victory, this was a soul-soothing triumph for the club’s supporters and, perhaps more crucially, the under-fire Michael Carrick. Amid a run littered with embarrassing defeats and drab draws, this was a moment of pure ecstasy at long last.

Of course, the fact United trailed by two goals in the 18th minute suggests the Matheus Cunha-inspired turnaround has merely papered over the cracks rather than fixed the foundations, but it provides a starting point ahead of the weekend’s awkward visit from Aston Villa.

That will be a final outing for the Red Devils prior to the November international break, which provides the club’s decision-makers with a prime opportunity to properly assess the future and a potential managerial change.

But will a momentous evening in Europe be enough to save Carrick from the chop?

Epic Comeback Buys Carrick Time

This was only Man Utd’s third win of the season. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

As the halftime whistle blew and boos rang out around Old Trafford, it appeared inevitable that this would be Carrick’s last match. But the manner of United’s recovery against Roma could well prove an ignition point for a beleaguered group.

If there were any accusations that United’s players had stopped fighting for their manager, those were swiftly dismissed during a transformative 45 minutes.

The difference was stark. The hosts had created 0.24 expected goals, five shots and only one effort on target during a pathetic opening half in Manchester, trailing Roma considerably in each of those metrics. But in the second half, the Red Devils mustered 2.46 expected goals, 10 shots and five efforts on target—and, most importantly, scored three times.

Having harnessed the energy of the crowd following a powerful kick up the rear in the dressing room, there was an element of that fabled United inevitability about the way they turned things around.

The result certainly gives Carrick some breathing room, and ensures he will be in charge of the upcoming clash with Villa. Another humiliating loss could have prompted a reactionary change before the international break, but the 45-year-old now has another chance to prove he’s still the strongest candidate for the position.

Villa will provide an immense challenge, especially considering they’re unbeaten across their last five Premier League matches, but history offers Carrick hope. Even during their darker days, United have won six of their last eight clashes with the Midlands side, and they’ve won 13 of the last 15 in this fixture at Old Trafford.

Another rousing victory this weekend, or even a cohesive and dominant performance, would certainly make it more difficult to fire Carrick over the international period.

After all, the club aren’t eager for a split. The financial cost of dismissing Carrick, the reputational damage for the hierarchy and the lack of a natural successor are some of the reasons why United are reluctant to make an immediate change, and that bodes well for him as he attempts to turn the ship.

Is the Writing on the Wall for Carrick?

Carrick needs more than a special victory to save himself. | Naomi Baker/UEFA/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Carrick, however, there might be no route back from the brink. Ole Gunnar Solskjær enjoyed a similar comeback win in the Champions League against Atalanta in October 2021, which proved to be only a very brief upturn from a wretched run. The Norwegian lost his job only one month later after three more Premier League defeats in quick succession.

Even a hypothetical string of improved displays and results cannot wash away the misery of the opening two months of this season, during which time United have won just three of their 14 matches across all competitions. If the Villa contest really is a make-or-break result for Carrick’s future, is that ultimatum not actually already the final nail in his coffin?

Carrick’s position has become increasingly untenable following a series of limp losses, while public rants from Lisandro Martínez and Bruno Fernandes have only weakened his standing. A seismic upturn in results would be required to brush all that under the carpet.

As things stand, there seems no realistic world in which the Red Devils don’t finish the current campaign with a different coach at the helm. With Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte all free agents, there are capable if imperfect replacements on standby.

If United revert to type during Sunday’s critical showdown with Unai Emery’s side—a manager long admired by the club—then the upcoming international break provides a convenient opportunity to change tack in the hope of saving their season.