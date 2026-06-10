How the 2026 World Cup Impacts Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid Contract Negotiations

Regardless of his tenuous contract situation and any incoming blockbuster arrivals, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has reportedly decided he will remain at the Santiago Bernabéu at least until the end of next season.

Question marks have hovered over the Brazilian’s future ever since talks over a new deal hit a standstill last November. Vinicius Jr’s reported salary demands of $34.6 million (€30 million) per season stalled conversations, hindering any real progress since negotiations started in Jan. 2025.

The expiry of his current deal, set for June 30, 2027, is swiftly approaching, and the looming deadline further fuels transfer speculation after the last two turbulent seasons at the Bernabéu, especially off the back of Los Blancos’ failed bid for Julián Alvarez.

Yet AS report Vinicius Jr will “definitely” be a Real Madrid player next season, even if a new face is coming to the team’s already crowded attack. The winger is also waiting for the club to “make a move,” and if it doesn’t, he will leave as a free agent next summer.

Vinicius Jr ‘Desire’ Remains the Same

Vinicius Junior remains the face of Real Madrid. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Despite the contract stalemate, Vinicius Jr’s intentions remain clear: the 25-year-old wants to stay at Real Madrid. It has “always” been his desire to remain in a white shirt and continue building his legacy at the Bernabéu.

Some thought perhaps last season’s nightmare campaign would have pushed him out the door, especially if the right offer came along. The club’s pursuit of a new Galáctico didn’t help the perception, considering Vinicius Jr is already sharing the spotlight—and the same spaces on the pitch—as Kylian Mbappé with little success.

But even the loudest boos from home crowds were seemingly not enough to deter Vinicius Jr’s loyalty or club president Florentino Pérez’s support.

“Vini is one of the best players in the world and he is delighted to be a Madrid player,” Pérez said during his successful bid for re-election. “He was decisive in winning the last two European Cups and he has one year left on his contract. There is still time, but I tell you Vinicius wants to stay at Madrid and I want him to stay.”

How the World Cup Impacts Vinicius Jr’s Contract Negotiations

Vinicius Junior will lead Brazil’s attack this summer. | Yuri Laurindo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

In an ideal world, Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr would have cleared up his contract situation and perhaps inked a new agreement this summer, leaving no doubt hanging over next season. But the World Cup takes priority.

According to AS, any negotiations will not pick up until after the tournament concludes. Vinicius Jr’s full focus is on the Brazil national team’s pursuit of a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Except there is no guarantee a deal will be struck between the end of the World Cup and the start of next season. With how slow talks have gone over the last 17 months, it’s rather likely Vinicius Jr kicks off 2026–27 without an extension in place.

An uncertain future for the No. 7 casts another large distraction over a team already inundated with drama and off-the-pitch issues—and that’s before José Mourinho returns to the fold.

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