How Arsenal’s Next Five Premier League Games Compare to Man City’s

The fight for the English crown is beginning to look a little like a runaway.

After FA Cup fixtures took center stage last weekend, Premier League action returned with a bang on Saturday. League-leaders Arsenal looked in danger of dropping points to Everton, but two late goals from Viktor Gyökeres and 16-year-old Max Downman secured all three points for the Gunners.

The pressure was on Manchester City to respond, but the Citizens could only manage a 1–1 draw with 17th place West Ham United. The title chasers, who still have a game in hand, have now dropped points in their last two matches, leaving the door open for Mikel Arteta’s men to go nine points clear.

A slate of tantalizing fixtures are on the horizon for both clubs, though, which could turn the tide in the Premier League title race—but only if Man City rediscover their form, and even then, that might not be enough.

Arsenal, Man City’s Next Five Premier League Games

The fight for the English crown is a two-horse race. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal (70 points) Man City (61 points) Bournemouth (H) – April 11 Chelsea (A) – April 12 Man City (A) – April 19 Arsenal (H) – April 19 Newcastle (H) – April 25 Burnley (A) – April 26 Fulham (H) – May 2 Everton (A) – May 2 West Ham (A) – May 9 Brentford (H) – May 9

Arsenal and Man City do not return to Premier League action until after the March international break due to the Carabao Cup final. The two sides will face off at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22, before all club action is put on pause.

Once the Gunners return from the international window, they welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates. Arteta’s men only squeaked out a 3–2 victory in the reverse fixture and will hope for a more decisive result on their own patch.

The Citizens, meanwhile, have a much larger test with a trip to Stamford Bridge on the horizon. Despite Chelsea’s struggles as of late, they have the quality to give Guardiola’s squad plenty of trouble, especially in what will be a hostile environment.

Then, Arsenal and Man City will clash in what could be the game that decides the Premier League title. The Sky Blues have the advantage of playing at home and they could also be the more well-rested side should they fail to overturn their three-goal deficit to Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

A duel between the two title contenders will be a must-see affair. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

After the tantalizing match, Arsenal return home to take on Newcastle United. The Magpies have given the north London outfit problems in the past, but they are inconsistent at best this season and are likely not up to the standards needed to claim three points at the Emirates.

Still, taking on Eddie Howe’s men is a taller task than Man City’s trip to relegation-bound Burnley to close out April. The Citizens should easily handle business at Turf Moor before turning their attention to a tricky bout with Everton the next weekend.

Arsenal will have their hands full with a London derby against Fulham kicking off their May slate. The Gunners escaped the reverse fixture with a 1–0 win back in October, but they have stumbled in the matchup at least once in three of the last four campaigns.

The league-leaders will feel like they are in the home stretch of their season when they face off with West Ham United, a team that could already be relegated by the time the fixture rolls around. Man City, meanwhile, will feel confident going against Brentford at the Etihad; the Citizens are on a six-game unbeaten run against the Bees.

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