How Barcelona Could Line Up With Anthony Gordon

It’s no secret that Barcelona are looking to reinforce their already stacked attack ahead of the 2026–27 season, and in recent days, reports have surfaced indicating Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon is as a candidate the defending Spanish champions are considering.

According to Catalan outlet RAC 1, Gordon—who scored against Barcelona earlier in the season—is one of the options Barcelona are monitoring heading into the summer transfer window. In fact, a meeting has already taken place between Gordon’s agents and Barça sporting director Deco, per SPORT.

The hefty price tag Newcastle United will demand for the England international, who is under contract with the club until 2030, is viewed as the major obstacle Barcelona would have to overcome, especially considering other European giants are interested in the attacker.

Still, at only 25-years-old, Gordon’s age, versatility and unquestionable quality could easily tempt Barcelona to join the race for his signature this summer, especially if the club’s finances continue to improve as president Joan Laporta has continuously stated.

The saga will continue in the coming months, but if Gordon does indeed land in Catalonia, here’s how Barcelona could line up with the in demand Englishman.

Taking Over for Raphinha on Left Wing

Anthony Gordon is a natural left winger. | FotMob

The left wing is where Gordon feels the most at home, and although that role is currently reserved for Raphinha in Hansi Flick’s system, the Brazilian is capable of operating all over the attack.

Gordon is a direct, incisive, speedy winger that likes to exploit space with runs behind the backline, traits he shares with Raphinha, which are staples of Flick’s attacking style. The pair could co-exist in the same XI with the Raphinha deployed centrally, where he often plays for Brazil’s national team and where Flick has tried to utilize him on occasion.

Early in 2025–26, Marcus Rashford started a handful of games on the left with Raphinha operating in the No. 10 role. But Rashford doesn’t boast the same profile as the previously mentioned pair; he likes to receive the ball at his feet and then start his runs. Instead of stretching the pitch like Gordon or Raphinha would, Rashford congested the space in the final third near the edge of the box, leaving the Brazilian winger little room to operate.

This issue is unlikely to happen with Gordon, meaning Raphinha’s influence wouldn’t be hindered. The Englishman is also generous defensively and intense in his pressing, traits essential for Flick’s system to thrive.

Furthermore, Lamine Yamal has impressed on a handful of occasions where he played as a No. 10 this season. With the teenager playing as an attacking midfielder, Gordon could be on the left with Raphinha on the right. Flanking Yamal with runners on either side could be the perfect avenue to unlock his full potential as a playmaker in the middle of the attack.

Finally, speculation about Raphinha’s future has started to gain traction in recent weeks. Were the Brazilian to leave, Gordon would be his natural replacement.

Gordon Spearheading Flick’s Potent Attack

Anthony Gordon has developed into a very capable No. 9. | FotMob

Newcastle spent millions upon millions on strikers Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to replace the departing Callum Wilson and highly-scrutinized Alexander Isak going into the season. But in the end, it was Gordon who ended up primarily leading the line for Eddie Howe’s side, and that’s exactly where he could play for the striker-needing Barcelona.

The Robert Lewandowski era in Catalonia is most likely coming to an end this summer and it’s well-known that Barcelona are looking to add a world-class center forward as his replacement. Julián Álvarez is the top option, but that operation poses difficulties and Barça could be forced to search for other alternatives.

Gordon could be exactly that. His transition to striker has been seamless, scoring a career best 17 goals across all competitions this term, including 10 in the Champions League, trailing only Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé in goals per 90 minutes in the competition.

Obviously Gordon isn’t the same profile of striker as Lewandowski, but Barcelona’s attack has looked just as good—if not better in some instances—playing with Ferran Torres or even Dani Olmo as a false nine. The Englishman’s ability to link up with other attackers and his constant movement would help Barcelona’s attack be even more fluid, instead of Flick’s side playing with just a more stationary target man.

With Gordon leading the line, no other Barça attacker would have to switch positions and the rapidly improving Fermín López, who has reached 30 goal contributions this term, could continue his ascent and keep his place in the XI.

“I feel as my career progresses, I’ll end up more central,” Gordon told TNT Sports earlier in the season, via The Athletic.

Considering Barcelona’s biggest needs and where Gordon’s career trajectory seems to be heading, playing as striker appears like the most likely option if the 25-year-old Englishman joins the Blaugrana this summer.

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