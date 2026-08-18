How Chelsea Can Justify Astronomical Pedro Neto Asking Price

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to demand as much as $135.5 million (£100 million) to part ways with winger Pedro Neto amid increasing interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

The Daily Mail note Neto has “several suitors” this summer but Chelsea are not actively looking to sell, demanding suitors offer up a nine-figure sum to sign a player who has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Chelsea’s asking price is thought to have already proved problematic for their Premier League rivals, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed Al Hilal are now looking into a deal, with formal talks with Blues officials planned for the coming days.

That $135.5 million price tag will be put to Al Hilal, who must now decide whether to make an offer that could genuinely convince Chelsea to sell.

Why Chelsea’s Neto Asking Price Makes Sense

Al Hilal are eyeing a move for Neto. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Neto is one of many divisive players in the Chelsea squad. Fans have challenged his consistency, but his talent has been evident even since his days with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He started 30 of 34 Premier League games for which he was available last season, while his appearances in cup competitions meant Neto ended the campaign with 10 goals and 10 assists to his name.

The 26-year-old is clearly an important part of the Chelsea setup, having overcome the fitness issues that may have stopped him from sealing such an expensive transfer three years ago. With five years left on his contract, Chelsea clearly face no pressure to sell.

Wingers have become a valuable commodity this summer, thanks, in part, to Chelsea’s own business. The $157 million acquisition of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa has helped influence valuations at other clubs already this summer, while Yan Diomande went to Real Madrid for $161.6 million and Paris Saint-Germain are looking for slightly more to sell Bradley Barcola to Liverpool.

Neto is older and may not fit alongside the aforementioned names at the top of the list of the world’s best wingers, but he remains a valuable asset to Chelsea and the Blues’ decision to price him slightly below those blockbuster names makes plenty of sense.

Should Chelsea Sell Neto?

Chelsea are reluctant to unsettle Xabi Alonso’s squad. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

The added issue to factor into negotiations is the timing of Al Hilal’s approach, which comes with just two weeks left in the transfer window.

We have already seen Chelsea issue an artificial deadline for clubs to make offers for midfielder Enzo Fernández. The Blues challenged his suitors to show their hands by the end of last week, insisting they are no longer interested in agreeing a sale that would disrupt Xabi Alonso’s squad so close to the new Premier League season.

The same goes for Neto, whose price tag was reported to be slightly lower earlier in the window. Selling has now become an inconvenience for Chelsea, who are demanded to be compensated as such.

That being said, should a significant offer arrive, Chelsea would be wise to entertain the bid.

Neto has been a reliable servant to Chelsea across his two-year tenure but has failed to make a significant jump from his Wolves days. A return of 19 goals and 19 assists in 103 appearances for Chelsea is respectable, but falls short of the expectations set at Stamford Bridge.

The chance to upgrade is not one Chelsea should pass up lightly, even if there will be challenges finding a replacement at this late stage of the window.