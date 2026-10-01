‘At All Costs’—How Close Barcelona Came to Signing Lautaro Martinez This Summer

Barcelona’s record-breaking goalscoring form at the start of the 2026–27 season has made a mockery of the club’s lengthy search for a new striker over the summer.

Barça’s interest in Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez was well publicized, with the standoff between the two La Liga clubs becoming one of the sagas of the summer window.

After missing out on Alvarez, La Blaugrana ultimately signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal for €10 million ($11.25 million) on Deadline Day, though the 29-year-old was never expected to be more than a rotation option.

Barça were criticized for not having a ‘plan B’ after failing to secure Alvarez. However, club president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club did have other transfer targets and tried to make a big offer for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez.

‘He Didn’t Let Me Finish’—Laporta’s Request Falls Flat

Joan Laporta couldn’t convince Inter to part with Martínez. | Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Speaking to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Laporta revealed he personally called Inter president Beppe Marotta to ask about the Serie A top scorer’s availability, only to be met with short shrift.

“Lautaro is an incredible player. We wanted him for Barça at all costs,” Laporta admitted. “I’ll tell you how it happened. One day I called Beppe Marotta. Just the two of us, no intermediaries. I told him I’d be delighted to have Lautaro on my team and that I really admired the kid.

“He didn’t even let me finish speaking. He told me clearly that the player wasn’t for sale and that he wouldn’t be the one to decide whether he left or not. So I ended all talks. There was no way to go any further.

“Marotta and I have a relationship of mutual trust. We didn’t go any further out of respect for him and Inter.”

Lautaro Backs Up Barça Interest

Martínez is a two-time Serie A top scorer. | Ivan Romano/Getty Images

This is not the first time Barcelona’s interest in Martínez has been mentioned publicly, with the player himself recently confirming the rumors.

Asked about Barcelona’s transfer interest at the Gran Gala del Calcio—the Italian FA’s annual award ceremony to honor the best performers from the previous season—he replied: “It’s certainly a great pleasure, a great honor, and an enormous satisfaction because you always work to improve, to move forward, to become better.

“When these offers or these calls from these huge clubs arrive, they’re always welcome. It’s a very important thing. Now I’m in a city that has supported me in an incredible way since day one. I have a restaurant, my children go to school. I’ll always be here because I feel good, because I’m happy.

“The rumors were true. But in the end, I wanted to stay here with my teammates, with these people, with these fans who have always been magnificent to me.”

Martínez has begun the 2026–27 season with four goals in four Serie A appearances.