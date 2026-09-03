New Signing Gabriel Jesus Handed Iconic Barcelona Jersey Number

Barcelona’s deadline day arrival Gabriel Jesus has been given the famous No.9 jersey as the club confirmed its squad numbers for the new season.

Jesus was something of a surprise signing for Barça who confirmed a €10 million ($11.5 million) late in the transfer window.

The La Liga champions lost both Robert Lewandowski (to Chicago Fire) and Ferran Torres (to Paris Saint-Germain) this summer, leaving them without a recognized striker in the first team.

Julián Alvarez was made the club’s primary target with president Joan Laporta unabashed in his public declarations of interest in the Atlético Madrid forward. Despite a summer-long saga, Alvarez eventually stayed put, while Barcelona were left scrambling for an alternative late in the window, leading to Jesus’s arrival.

Hansi Flick: I Love Jesus

Jesus has been a peripheral figure at Arsenal recently. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

After the pursuit of Alvarez, the signing of 29-year-old Jesus has been seen as an underwhelming signing by some fans, given his lack of minutes (and goals) at Arsenal in recent years.

The former Manchester City star has failed to score more than four league goals in each last four seasons with the Gunners—totalling fewer strikes in the club’s top scorers charts each year than “Own Goals”. This can be attributed, at least in part, to persistent injury issues.

Nonetheless, Jesus is viewed as a short-term option who brings necessary depth to Hansi Flick’s roster, and is a stylistic match for the club according to the manager.

“I was a little surprised we had the opportunity to get him,” Flick said following Jesus’s signing. “I really love him, I like his style to play football, it fits with our style. I think he can help us a lot in the games.

“For us, he can be an important [player], so thanks to [sporting director] Deco because again he made an excellent job.”

Raphinha has been used as the focal point of Barcelona’s attack in the opening three matches of the season, with the club not struggling for goals. Jesus could get his debut, in some capacity, during Sunday’s trip to Valencia.

Jesus Handed Iconic Shirt As Youngster Get High-Profile Numbers

Our squad numbers for 2026/27 ✨ pic.twitter.com/QG4trBIlud — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2026

Should he feature this weekend, Jesus will be seen wearing Robert Lewandowski’s old No.9 jersey—a clear show of faith in the new signing.

Prior to Lewandowski four-year spell at the club, during which the Polish striker scored 120 goals and won three league titles, the jersey had been worn by club icons including Luis Suárez, Samuel Eto’o, Ronaldo, Hristo Stoichkov, Gary Lineker and Johan Cruyff.

The number has also been sported by less distinguished stars Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s roster announcement sees 20-year-old midfield talent Brian Fariñas handed the No. 4 shirt (previously worn by Ronald Araújo), despite the fact he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club. 18-year-old Xavi Espart is another youngster who has been promoted to the first team on a full-time basis and takes the No. 12 shirt.

Goalkeeper Joan García is this season’s No.1, having worn No.13 in his debut year for the club in 2025–26, while Fermín Lopez is now No. 7 with his old No. 16 going to new signing Rodri.