How Enzo Fernandez Fared on Man City Debut After Emergency Start

Just four days after Enzo Fernández sealed his blockbuster transfer from Chelsea to Manchester City, the midfielder made his debut in a sky blue shirt on Saturday.

It’s been a whirlwind summer for Fernández. The Argentine started the transfer window flirting with Real Madrid only to be publicly rejected, was sent off in the 2026 World Cup final, dropped by Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso and then reunited with Enzo Maresca at City in a deal worth $169 million (£125 million).

Fernández left Stamford Bridge after 170 appearances for the Blues, eager to start a new chapter of his career in Manchester. Maresca originally had the 25-year-old on his bench, but an injury to Nico O’Reilly in warm-ups forced the Italian boss to slot his new signing right into his 4-1-4-1.

Fernández wasted little time helping City collect three points at the Etihad Stadium.

How Enzo Fernandez Fared on Man City Debut

Enzo Fernández had an exciting debut for Manchester City. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Despite missing out on Chelsea’s Carabao Cup bout with Luton Town and Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, Fernández showed little signs of rust in his Man City debut. The Argentina international looked right at home alongside his new teammates, no longer burdened by having to carry a midfield largely on his own back.

There was a freedom to Fernández’s game early on as he worked to link up with the array of creative and attacking talent now at his disposal. He was calm on the ball, always lifting his head up to pick out his next pass into the final third.

The first big moment of Fernández’s debut came in the build-up to Erling Haaland’s goal in the 26th minute. The 25-year-old received the ball at right midfield and immediately began pushing forward. He then unleashed Antoine Semenyo down the right flank with a sensational ball that the winger sent first-time into the box.

Who else but Haaland to get on the end of the cross and head home City’s opener? Semenyo got the assist for the goal, but it was Fernández’s tantalizing ball forward that kick started the entire action.

Enzo Fernandez’s Man City Debut: By the Numbers

Enzo Fernández will have to wait longer for his first Man City goal contribution. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Top Stats Minuted Played 76 Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0.13 Expected Assists (xA) 0.12 Accurate Passes 66/73 (90%) Chances Created 1 Shots on Target 0 Shots Off Target 0 Blocked Shots 2 Shot Accuracy 0/2 (0%)

* Statistics provided by FotMob

Fernández thought he later recorded his first-ever goal contribution for City in the 58th minute. Facing the crowd and with his back to Haaland, the Argentine brilliantly flicked the ball across the face of goal and right onto the striker’s left foot.

Haaland easily finished off the sublime move, but the offside flag quickly denied the No. 9 his second goal of the match and subsequently Fernández’s first assist in a sky blue shirt. Not to mention the midfielder also put the ball on a platter for Rayan Cherki, who saw his strike rattle off the woodwork.

The highlight moments stole the show of Fernández’s debut, but there were other subtle contributions the midfielder made that teased how impactful he can be for City. He completed eight passes into the final third, double the number Cherki offered. Fernández also made five line-breaking passes, more than any other player in Maresca’s frontline.

It must be said Fernández did not have to do much defensive work against a winless Coventry side, but he still pitched in when necessary, popping up to make a clean tackle or an important recovery all without committing a single foul in his 76 minutes on the pitch.

Of course, there were some moments Fernández will want back. He ended a devastating push forward from City with a terribly skied shot from the top of the box in the 42nd minute. The former Chelsea man was also dribbled past in a moment that could have cost City had they been facing a tougher opponent.

But overall, it was a solid, exciting debut from Fernandez, one that promises much more to come once he gets fully acclimated with his new team.

Maresca Reacts to Fernadez’s Debut

Enzo Maresca has led Manchester City to three wins in three Premier League matches. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

After the win, Maresca pulled back the curtain on his decision to originally start Fernandez on the bench on Saturday.

“The reason why Enzo was on the bench was just because he arrived two days ago,” the manager said in his postgame press conference. “I know how frustrating it has been for Enzo the last two, three weeks, so the idea was to give him some minutes, but at the end he played from the start.

“I think it was quite good and I’m happy also with his performance.”

City remain perfect to kick off the 2026–27 Premier League season and now must turn their attention to the Champions League, where they will face off with Porto on Tuesday before a must-see trip to Old Trafford for the first Manchester derby of the season on Sunday, Sept. 13.