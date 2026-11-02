How Hansi Flick Compares to Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique After 100 Barcelona Wins

Barcelona’s latest win was a significant one for manager Hansi Flick, as he celebrated 100 victories in charge of the club.

After the stinging disappointment of the Clásico defeat, Barça made light work of Alavés on Saturday, running out 6–1 winners at Camp Nou.

The dominant victory keeps La Blaugrana fixed to the top of the La Liga table, with both Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid breathing down their neck.

It was also marked a landmark day for Flick who racked up his century of wins in quicker time than it took the great Pep Guardiola. However, Barcelona’s current incumbent is still short of the all time record.

Flick the Centurion

Only Luis Enrique has done it faster at Barça. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Since the club’s founding in 1899, only eight managers have made it to 100 wins at Barcelona.

Flick now ranks as the second fastest to do so, with Saturday’s victory against Alavés only his 131st game in charge. He has also overseen 21 defeats and 10 draws in that time.

It took Flick eight games fewer than Guardiola, who laid the foundations of the club’s modern success but could only hit 100 victories after 139 matches.

The only man to achieve the milestone quicker than the German is Luis Enrique. The current Paris Saint-Germain manager needed only 126 matches to get his century. The 56-year-old won a treble in his first season in charge of Barça back in 2014–15, while he also won La Liga the following year and two more Copa del Rey titles, as well as one Club World Cup.

Fastest Barcelona Managers to 100 Wins

Rank / Manager Years Games 1. Luis Enrique 2014–2017 126 2. Hansi Flick 2024–Present 131 3. Pep Guardiola 2008–2012 139 4. Helenio Herrera 1958–1960, 1979–1981 142 5. Frank Rijkaard 2003–2008 161 6. Johan Cruyff 1988–1996 167 7. Louis van Gaal 1997–2003 176 8. Rinus Michels 1971–1978 192

Flick’s Legacy As a Modern Great Missing One Thing

Hansi Flick: "We have to show our best football. We have enough quality to achieve our goals: winning La Liga and the Champions League." pic.twitter.com/6EZeJxwsSi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 2, 2026

After reaching 100 victories, Flick’s record speaks for itself. The former Bayern Munich boss has the highest win percentage in Barcelona history, as it stands at 76.34% after 131 matches.

The German won La Liga in each of his two seasons in charge, as well as one Copa del Rey title, while he became the first Barça manager to defeat Real Madrid four times in a single season back in 2024–25. He began this season with a record-equaling 10 straight wins and should he secure another league crown this season, it will be the first time any team in La Liga has won three in a row since the Guardiola years.

The one thing missing from the Barcelona section of his résumé is a European title. Flick, who lifted the Champions League with Bayern, has yet to take La Blaugrana beyond the semifinals.

After two seasons of near misses in the nosebleed stages of the tournament, all the pressure is on Flick to finally deliver the trophy this season, for what would be the club’s first since Luis Enrique won it in 2015.

Should he manage it, his case to be considered among Barça’s greatest managers will be much stronger.