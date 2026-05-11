How Kylian Mbappe Infuriated Real Madrid Fans Without Even Playing in El Clasico

Kylian Mbappé may not have played a minute of Sunday night’s Clásico defeat at Camp Nou, but he still managed to rile up fans during the game with his social media activity.

A limp 2–0 defeat in Catalonia confirmed what everyone already knew ahead of the game: Real Madrid will end the 2025–26 season without a trophy, as Barcelona took an unassailable 14-point lead at the top of La Liga with just three games left to play.

Madrid offered little resistance to Barça, who took a two-goal lead within 20 minutes after an impressive Marcus Rashford free-kick was followed up by a Ferran Torres finish.

Thibaut Courtois kept the scoreline down in the second half, making five saves on the night, while Madrid mustered just one shot on target before Barcelona were officially crowned champions.

Playing a supporting role in the coronation of their great rivals marked the end of a particularly gruelling week for Madridistas, who had watched on agape at the reports of training ground drama that included Federico Valverde being hospitalized after a fight with Aurelién Tchouaméni.

Mbappe Controversy Continues

Kylian Mbappé is under fire from all angles. | Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Another key player in the center of the chaos has been Mbappé. The French superstar has cut an increasingly isolated figure at Real Madrid in recent weeks.

His ill-timed vacation in Italy, as he recovered from a hamstring injury, riled the fanbase who have long questioned his commitment to the team. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old was reported to have got into a heated confrontation with one of Álvaro Arbeloa’s coaching staff during a training session, and was spotted laughing as he drove away from Valdebebas the day of the incident involving Valverde and Tchouaméni.

Mbappé was booed in Madrid’s last home outing against Alavés last month, while an online petition seeking his removal from the club has now garnered millions of signatures.

Mbappé was ultimately left out of the travelling team to play in the Clásico, with the forward leaving the final training session of the week early after feeling discomfort in his problem hamstring.

While he did not feature in the defeat in Barcelona, Mbappé posted his support for the team on his Instagram story, sharing an image of his TV with the match on and the caption “Hala Madrid”.

The simple message attracted widespread reaction online, with some taking issue with the fact that Mbappé had waited until the scoreline was already 2–0 before sending out his post—suggesting it was a calculated move on the player’s part.

Kylian nos está vacilando a todos... — Tomás Roncero (@As_TomasRoncero) May 10, 2026

Well-known journalist and avid Madrid fan Tomás Roncero was among those who was left far from impressed by the forward’s behavior.

“Kylian is laughing at all of us,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, El Chriniguito’s Josep Pedrerol couldn’t control his frustrations, saying: “My word Mbappé ... My word Mbappé... My word Mbappé... A little bit of Madridismo .... What a signing!”

With a reference to potential incoming coach José Mourinho, AS described the post as “like adding salt to a hemorrhage where the chosen tourniquet is still in Lisbon.”

📲 Kylian Mbappé on IG.



The team has a day off today. pic.twitter.com/JiOpoiOYAE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 11, 2026

On Monday morning, Mbappé posted a picture of himself in the gym on the club’s day off from training.

Arbeloa Unclear on Mbappé Fitness

Álvaro Arbeloa faced questions about the absent Mbappé after the match. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

In the postmatch press conference, Arbeloa faced questions over Mbappé’s injury return timeline, but left it unclear if the Frenchman would play again in 2025–26.

“I don’t know,” he told reporters. “There are two weeks left and we’ll keep evaluating the discomfort that he has right now and we’ll see if he can play or not.”

When asked whether he had wanted Mbappé to at least travel to Camp Nou, Arbeloa said: “I would have liked him to be 100% and able to play from the start. That’s what I really would have liked.”

Real Madrid’s next match sees them host Real Oviedo on Thursday, May 14, before a trip to Sevilla three days later and the season finale at the Bernabéu against Athletic Club on May 24.

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