How Man Utd, Aston Villa, Liverpool & Chelsea’s Remaining Premier League Fixtures Compare

A handful of tantalizing fixtures over the next month could make all the difference for Manchester United, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea in the fight for Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils got back to winning ways on Saturday with a 1–0 victory over Chelsea to go 10 points clear of Liam Rosenior’s men, who remain in sixth place—only good enough for the Europa League.

The Blues have just one win in their last eight league matches, leaving the door open for Aston Villa and Liverpool to keep gaining ground in the race for the top five. What is now a four-point gap between Chelsea and the fifth-place Reds could increase to seven within 24 hours, a nightmare scenario for the defending Club World Cup champions.

The season is far from over, though, and a critical stretch of matches over the next month could provide a chaotic ending to an unexpectedly exciting battle for the remaining Champions League places.

Man Utd, Aston Villa, Liverpool & Chelsea’s Fixtures Compared

Manchester United sit comfortably in third place. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Man Utd (58 points) Aston Villa (55 points) Liverpool (52 points) Chelsea (48 points) – Sunderland (H) – April 19 Everton (A) – April 19 – Brentford (H) – April 27 Fulham (A) – April 25 Crystal Palace (H) – April 25 Brighton (A) – April 21 Liverpool (H) – May 3 Tottenham (H) – May 3 Man Utd (A) – May 3 Nott’m Forest – May 4 Sunderland (A) – May 9 Burnley (A) – May 10 Chelsea (H) – May 9 Liverpool (A) – May 9 Nott’m Forest (H) – May 17 Liverpool (H) – May 17 Aston Villa (A) – May 17 Tottenham (H) – May 17 Brighton (A) – May 24 Man City (A) – May 24 Brentford (H) – May 24 Sunderland (A) – May 24

United return home to take on Brentford next time out before welcoming Liverpool to Old Trafford. Three points against Slot’s men would give the Red Devils some breathing room ahead of the Reds, who could suddenly only be three points behind with a win over Everton on Sunday.

A trip to the Stadium of Light beckons before United face off with relegation-battling Nottingham Forest in their final home match of the season. By the time they take on Brighton, Carrick’s men should already have their spot in the Champions League wrapped up.

Aston Villa have a fairly straightforward stretch of fixtures on the horizon. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Aston Villa’s involvement in the title race is nothing more than a distant memory, but they still are on pace to match their best finish of the 21st century ... so long as they handle business against teams they should beat, like Sunderland and Fulham.

The trend continues into May, when Unai Emery’s side clash with a woeful Tottenham Hotspur outfit and then relegation-bound Burnley. Positive results against the four opponents are key, considering the Villans end their season against Liverpool and then away at City.

Even if they do not need three points to ensure Champions League qualification come their trip to the Etihad, Aston Villa could still be at the center of a must-see battle on the final matchday should the Premier League title hinge on the outcome.

Liverpool have an unenviable slate of matches coming. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Liverpool, meanwhile, are under much more pressure to keep hold of the final spot in the top five. An always challenging Merseyside derby awaits—the first at the Hill Dickinson Stadium—followed by a tricky battle with Crystal Palace, a team they have beaten just once in their last six meetings.

The fixtures only get more difficult for the defending English champions. Next up is a trip to Old Trafford before Liverpool host Chelsea six days later. To make matters worse, the Reds must then travel to Villa Park, a place they have not won at in four years.

Brentford in their final match of the season are a welcome reprieve on paper, but the Bees already bested Slot’s men in the reverse fixture. Things could get very nervy if Liverpool need a win to ensure their place in Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Chelsea are not in control of their own Champions league destiny. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

On the outside looking in are Chelsea. The Blues need to win nearly all of their remaining fixtures, starting with Brighton and Nottingham Forest, to have even a hope of sneaking into the top five.

The biggest match left on their calendar is Liverpool away. Taking three points off the Reds would make up tremendous ground for Rosenior’s men, especially since their competitors have the tougher stretch of matches to finish out the season.

The west London outfit, meanwhile, finishes off 2025–26 against Spurs and then Sunderland. A desperate Tottenham meeting a desperate Chelsea promises fireworks at Stamford Bridge.

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