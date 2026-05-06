How Man Utd Could Line Up if They Appoint Andoni Iraola As Manager

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for Manchester United’s decision-makers to overlook Michael Carrick as they search for their next permanent head coach.

Man Utd top the Premier League standings since Carrick became the club’s interim manager in January and have now secured their return to the Champions League. However, if reports are to be believed, the Red Devils are still surveying the market for their next appointment.

Andoni Iraola, who announced his Bournemouth departure last month, is considered one of the leading candidates for the post, the Spaniard’s eye-catching ascent with the Cherries potentially ending in European qualification this term. What he’s achieved on the south coast has yielded justifiably enormous praise.

With the future still uncertain for Man Utd, here’s how they could line up should Iraola be appointed.

Andoni Iraola’s Preferred Formation

Andoni Iraola prefers attack-minded football. | Robin Jones-AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Iraola has been wedded to the 4-2-3-1 since arriving in England—the system he used most readily with Rayo Vallecano as well. However, more important is the Spaniard’s tactical philosophy, which hinges primarily on intensity and pressing high up the field.

United are fully aware of Iraola’s front-footed style, facing off against his Bournemouth team on six separate occasions without victory. The Red Devils have won two and drawn four of their battles with the 43-year-old.

Smothering opposition is the name of the game, man-to-man pressing across the pitch on the appropriate trigger allowing Bournemouth to turn the ball over in dangerous areas. “Chaos” was the word first used to describe his approach to Premier League audiences, and the vigor with which his side function can certainly facilitate mayhem. The 4–4 draw at Old Trafford back in December speaks to that.

When in possession, Iraola wants his team to move the ball quickly and directly. Winning turnovers so high up the pitch makes this an incredibly effective strategy, and is integral to Bournemouth’s impressive attacking sequences. Only four teams have scored more goals than the Cherries this season.

United have often been accused of lacking cohesion and intensity amid the disarray of recent regimes. That would certainly not be an issue under Iraola.

How Andoni Iraola Could Set Up at Man Utd

Adrien Truffert could follow Iraola to Old Trafford. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

GK: Senne Lammens—Fanfare was muted when United signed a relatively unknown Lammens from the Belgian Pro League, but impressive performances during his debut term have swiftly endeared him to supporters. Whether the 23-year-old will be come an elite goalkeeper remains to be seen, but he’s an assured pair of hands.

RB: Tino Livramento—United boast two solid yet unspectacular right back options in Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, with neither likely to improve massively in the coming years. A more athletic and offensive-minded member of the defense might be required under Iraola, with Newcastle United’s Livramento ticking the boxes.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt—Injury has derailed De Ligt’s campaign, but the Dutchman had established an impressive level prior to his time in the treatment room. Moving forward, he remains a significant part of the club’s plans, no matter the head coach.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Another whose injury woes have affected his availability and impact, Martínez still appears United’s preferred left-footer in the defense. With Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven in reserve, the Red Devils are not desperate to sign another center back this summer—although Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi could prove an astute free transfer.

LB: Adrien Truffert—Luke Shaw has been surprisingly available this season, starting every single Premier League game. However, he turns 31 in July and needs a successor. With Patrick Dorgu having struggled to establish himself as an orthodox left back, Bournemouth’s impressive Truffert could follow his manager to Old Trafford off the back of an excellent debut season in England.

CM: Sandro Tonali—Casemiro will prove a difficult man to replace, and United realistically need two big-money midfield signings this summer as they prepare to juggle European and domestic duties next season. Sandro Tonali has been tipped as one of United’s targets and would thrive in an Iraola team with his blend of endeavor and technical class.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Carrick has already helped restart Mainoo’s journey to superstardom, and Iraola would be capable of elevating the young Englishman to even higher levels. The Red Devils must build their future midfield around the 21-year-old.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—It’s been an encouraging debut campaign for Mbeumo, whose creativity and goalscoring nous has helped remedy United’s previously underperforming attack. The Cameroon international has decelerated over the past few months, but is simply waiting reignition.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—United’s skipper has thrived under every single past manager, no matter how clumsy or ineffective. Iraola would simply need to offer Fernandes the freedom through which he can orchestrate every attack and prove the ultimate difference-maker.

LW: Yan Diomande—Ruben Amorim’s squad was built without the need for an orthodox left winger, but United must consider signing another wide forward this summer to combat the issue. Matheus Cunha has impressed in spurts on the left wing without being a natural in the role, and RB Leipzig sensation Diomande could be an excellent introduction in place of the Brazilian. The 19-year-old has managed 21 goal involvements in his first Bundesliga season.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—Like many members of United’s squad, Šeško has benefitted hugely from Carrick’s arrival. The youngster is showing regular glimpses of his immense potential, with Iraola perhaps able to take him to another dimension.

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