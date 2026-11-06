‘Moment of Realization’—How Man Utd’s Fans Saved Michael Carrick’s Job

The point at which Manchester United’s fans pointedly cheered Michael Carrick and viciously booed his players has been hailed as a “moment of realization” for those scorned individuals in red which in turn convinced the club’s powerbrokers to stick with the beleaguered boss.

In the immediate aftermath of United’s humbling 3–0 loss to Bournemouth last month, it appeared to be the end for Carrick. The Red Devils were still wounded from a 4–1 thumping at the hands of Como four days earlier when the Cherries laid siege to Old Trafford, slicing through a holographic rearguard with startling ease. It was a small mercy that Bournemouth only scored three times.

Carrick appeared to have realized his own fate, applauding each corner of the ground with a dewy set of eyes as the crowd clapped back at him, hailing the retired midfielder with a song from his playing days. Those still lining up for United, by contrast, were bombarded with an audio assault once Carrick had disappeared down the Old Trafford tunnel.

This stark contrast in reception was not lost on United’s players. The Athletic’s David Ornstein described it as a “moment of realization” among the group, who now appreciated that Carrick would not immediately “pay the price” for their disastrous run of form. In the words of the well-connected reporter, “We’ve not managed to see off another coach,” was a conclusion drawn which led to the resolve to “put this right.”

The likes of sporting director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada “took the temperature” of the locker room when judging Carrick’s future after the loss to Bournemouth and were convinced to at least give the current incumbent until the imminent international break.

How Man Utd’s Players Have Responded to Carrick Decision

There’s plenty of hugs to go around these days. | Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

United lost their next fixture in less dire circumstances. The Red Devils were the better side in a goalless first half against Chelsea, squandering the clear chances their under-performing hosts repeatedly presented. The Blues promptly broke the deadlock within five minutes of the restart and the contest was killed by Lisandro Martínez’s boneheaded red card on the hour mark which presented Cole Palmer with a game-sealing penalty.

Even clearer evidence of United’s strengthened resolve was on display in midweek against Roma.

After trailing 2–0 at halftime and threatening to tumble even further behind, the Red Devils mounted a remarkable comeback to prevail 3–2. However, this result had two authors: Roma didn’t have a single shot, on target or otherwise, in the entire second half.

Most United players have publicly backed Carrick, insisting that the locker room remains very much on his side. Although the re-called Bruno Fernandes, the club captain dropped after calling out his manager’s tactics against Como, hinted that he has had minimal (if any) communication with the coach during what remains a delicate situation.

‘Significant’—The Other Factor Dictating Carrick’s Future

Eddie Howe (right) has been heavily linked with the job. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

While player comaraderie can be called upon, Ornstein also insisted that the current managerial market played a “significant” part in the decision to stick with Carrick.

United are thought to have lacked a “dream target” who was available for appointment on such short notice. Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are thought to have different supporters within the club, while it’s unclear if Antonio Conte would he prepared to take a job without the benefit of a summer preseason.

Aston Villa’s Unai Emery represents the closest thing to a universally popular figure but that feeling would not appear to be reciprocated.

It remains to be seen if Carrick can survive the upcoming international break. Ironically enough, United’s match this Sunday against Emery’s Villa may very well have an impact on that decision—be that what happens on the pitch and in the stands.