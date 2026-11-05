Unai Emery: Man Utd Appointment Talk All But Over After Aston Villa Update

Aston Villa have made a public and potentially pointed show of reinforcing Unai Emery’s long-term position as manager, amid speculative links with Manchester United.

Michael Carrick has kept his job at Old Trafford through a nine-game win-less run that spectacularly came to an end with Tuesday night’s comeback victory against Roma in the Champions League. The Red Devils will hope to kick on from that potentially landmark moment, but the rumor mill has been turning for weeks.

Emery, who has been instrumental of building Aston Villa into a Champions League team and delivered the club’s first major trophy in 30 years last season in the shape of the Europa League, would be an obvious candidate for a someone like Manchester United.

He has enjoyed success in the past building up Sevilla and Villarreal, while he has elite club experience from his time at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

But Emery’s future and Aston Villa’s standing within the Premier League is clearly a sensitive topic for the club following the recent threat of legal action against pundit Jamie Carragher for comments made on the Stick to Football podcast last month.

Discussing Emery in connection with Manchester United, Carragher mused that the Spaniard might want the opportunity to “manage a giant again,” placing Villa a step below the elite of the sport in his assessment. “There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not. Shut the f--- up, Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United.”

With the threat of legal action over what Villa termed “unacceptable insults,” Carragher later issued a public apology for “clumsy and wrong” language he used. The suit was then dropped.

Aston Villa Hint at Emery Future Beyond Current Contract

Emery has brought success to Aston Villa not seen in a generation. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

It had already been reported this week that Emery is “happy” at Aston Villa, has no release clause to break him from his contract, with no intention from the club to let him go.

But Villa, whether feeling threatened or believing that a display of strength and defiance is needed in light of ongoing speculation, publicized a meeting held to plan “the club’s long-term strategic direction.” One outcome was “establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029” under Emery’s leadership. While not announced as a contract extension, the Spaniard’s current deal expires in 2029, suggesting an intention for a new, longer partnership. The Athletic report such an agreement is close.

Villa explained: “The meeting brought together Nassef Sawiris, the club’s Chairman, and Unai Emery alongside President of Football Operations Roberto Olabe and Director of Football Operations Damián Vidagany.

“The discussions focused on jointly planning the club’s long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery based on the shared ambitions and common goal to reach excellency and keep growing during the next years.

“The objective is clear: to build an ambitious, competitive Aston Villa capable of taking on the biggest challenges and achievements.”