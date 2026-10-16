Michael Carrick says he couldn’t be happier with how Manchester United’s squad have reacted to Lisandro Martínez’s scathing criticism of the club’s hierarchy—and insisted he’s ready to move on with the center back as part of his squad.

A furious Martínez pulled no punches in a postmatch interview following Tuesday’s 2–0 loss to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, criticizing United’s summer transfer activiity while singling out technical director Jason Wilcox.

A public apology was subsequently released and reports state Martínez was fined by United for his behavior. As far as Carrick is concerned, the matter is settled.

“It’s done, really,” he stressed in his Friday news conference. “We’ve moved on from that. It was one of those things, I think Licha’s come out and acknowledged the situation, and as a group, we’ve moved on.

“It’s really not a drama for us as a group. I think the boys have trained really well. This morning, there was a really good feeling around this squad. A really good feeling, I have to say they were in really good spirits and trained really well, so we’ve moved on pretty quickly.”

Asked specifically whether Martínez would be part of his matchday squad for Sunday’s meeting with Leeds United, Carrick confessed: “He’s part of the squad, yeah.”

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Carrick: No Issues With Technical Director Jason Wilcox

Jason Wilcox (left) was at the heart of the controversy. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

The most surprising thing about Martínez’s rant was his mention of United’s technical director, slamming Wilcox for his recruitment plans during the summer and accusing those responsible for making decisions of failing to build on the team’s strong end to last season.

When Martínez apologized, there was no direct mention of Wilcox, but Carrick warned critics not to read into the situation and insisted everyone at United was satisfied with the outcome.

“I think he’s released his statement and realized he’s made a mistake,” Carrick said. “That’s enough for all of us to move on with. From our point of view, the acknowledgement of what’s been done has certainly been enough. We’ve moved on. We’re definitely not looking back at it now.

“I understand emotion at times. We ask for passion. We ask for emotion. We ask for fire. We ask for players to care. There’s a way of doing that, and that’s already been acknowledged. We need to carry that intensity and that willingness and that togetherness and that spirit and everything else you can bring with that. As a group, we’ve got to use that and we’ve got to use it in the right way.”

Carrick also insisted he does not have any issues with the rarity with which Wilcox speaks to fans.

“I’ve got absolutely no problem with how that’s ... for me, sitting here, talking to you guys, leading the group, leading the team, leading the football club from this position ... we’re all in it together. We’re a really tight-knit group, so I’m happy to face anything you want to ask me.”

‘Mood Inside United Higher Than Before’

Michael Carrick was delighted by the response. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

As part of the process, Martínez is understood to have held clear-the-air talks with Carrick and those involved from above.

Carrick was pressed for details of that meeting but assured those in attendance that they had not missed much, with all parties quickly moving on after Martínez’s apology.

“From the outside, you’re after some big information about big discussions,” he laughed. “It was pretty simple, we all understood the situation and what it meant. Licha’s made his statement and he acknowledges that it was a mistake from him, and that was it.

“We’ve got a really good feeling within the club, from the inside. Results-wise, it hasn’t gone to plan as of late, but the spirit, the togetherness ... again, I said it today, today was one of the better training sessions we’ve had and you can see there was a real sense and a feeling in the group that we want to do something about this situation and we want to do something about it really quickly, hence why I’m saying about moving on.

“We all acknowledge where we’re at, we accept that, we understand the situation that came up after the game, but it’s been dealt with. We have moved on. Genuinely moved on. There’s actually a freshness about the group today that I really like.”

Carrick repeatedly pointed back to Friday’s training session with a beaming smile, even when it was suggested that the positivity of the session may not have been as high as he was trying to portray.

“The players totally believe me,” he hit back. “Just because people talk from the outside, that doesn’t mean it’s the truth. I’m telling you the truth.

“The squad, today, was in a fantastic place. Better than I’ve seen it for a while, actually. That’s it. Plain and simple. We’re living it every day, we know what it feels like.

“We’re emotional, we’re passionate, we care a lot. Sometimes someone says something that’s maybe a little bit ... maybe they shouldn’t say it at that certain time, but that doesn’t distract us from what we’re creating here and the environment and the spirit within the group. It’s not affected, I’m telling you as it is. We’re in a good place. I’m really happy with the boys, today especially. I thought there was a really good reaction today.”