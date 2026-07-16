How Marcus Rashford Plays Key Role in Man Utd’s Crysencio Summerville Interest

Manchester United reportedly intend to pursue West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer, but on the condition that Marcus Rashford leaves Old Trafford.

Summerville had emerged as an option on the left flank in recent weeks, following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League. The position had been identified months earlier as one to strengthen, with Michael Carrick devoid of a natural fit for the role as he guided United to third place in the final standings and Champions League qualification.

Matheus Cunha spent the latter months of the season there, but it takes away from his best work in central areas and leaves the team lacking width on that side.

United were initially linked with Yan Diomande, valued at €100 million (£85 million, $115 million) by RB Leipzig. But the need to spread the summer budget across multiple positions makes more cost-effective solutions like Summerville desirable. Even after already bringing in two midfielders, the squad still needs another and likely also a left back, on top of a left winger.

Rashford could have been the latter addition himself—something like a new signing after 18 months on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona. But while there is what The Guardian refers to as an “uneasy truce” that is expected to see Rashford report for preseason training in three weeks’ time, the “preference” for United remains finding him a new club.

In that eventuality, Summerville is now the one to get. The Dutchman is 24 years old and be available for around £30 million ($40.5 million). Roma have been heavily linked as an alternative destination, but reports in Italy suggest the lack of an agreement between player and club at this stage.

What Summerville Has to Offer Man Utd

Summerville has plenty of attributes Man Utd fans love. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Right now, Summerville is not a raw numbers guy. Last season was his most productive in the Premier League, producing nine goals and assists in 31 appearances in the competition.

But what Manchester United would be buying is raw talent ripe for molding. Summerville, as a speedy, agile and very direct winger fits with the traditional ‘United Way.’ His skillset is perfect for fast breakaways and transitions, which is what Sir Alex Ferguson’s team were often built on, while a good work rate out of possession would stand him in good stead with fans.

Comparisons have been made with Manchester City’s Jérémy Doku.

Crysencio Summerville’s 2025–26 Premier League Statistics

*Stats via FotMob

Crysencio Summerville’s efforts couldn’t keep West Ham up. | FotMob

United aren’t signing the finished product in Summerville, which is reflected in the price tag. Even with all the tools, he would require nurturing to reach better decision making and consistency when it counts.

But the upside there is he is not all alone in terms of an expectation to produce. Summerville would likely share the left wing with Patrick Dorgu, who is himself still on the rise, while in certain matches and scenarios it might still make sense for Cunha to retake the position.

Summerville is both immediate depth and long-term potential, and crucially he represents fair market value at a time when prices are on the up for some of the game’s brightest young players.

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