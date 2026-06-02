How Much It Cost Liverpool to Fire Arne Slot—Report

Liverpool’s decision to part ways with manager Arne Slot one year before his contract expiration reportedly forced the club to pay out a nearly eight-figure sum to the Dutchman.

Slot was relieved of his duties at Anfield just one week after the Reds limped to Champions League qualification on the final matchday of the season. Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, a far cry from their triumphant campaign a season prior that ended with the club’s record-tying 20th league title.

Despite the disappointing title defense, Slot seemed poised to continue on as manager next season. The manager even said, “I have every reason to believe I am the Liverpool manager next season,” before Liverpool took on Aston Villa in their penultimate game of the season.

Yet the club ultimately decided to go in a different direction, forcing Slot to be content with a payout rather than another year in the dugout. The Athletic report Liverpool must hand over around $9.4 million (£7 million) to fulfill the final year of his contract.

Liverpool Splashing Cash With No Pay Off

Liverpool’s blockbuster signings failed to take off this season. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Compared to the high spending of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, a $9.4 million payout doesn’t sound all that outrageous. After all, Manchester United reportedly had to pay $22.5 million (£16.7 million) to Ruben Amorim to compensate for the 18 months still left on his contract at the time he was sacked.

Yet more money for Liverpool without getting anything in return is a worrying trend unfolding on Merseyside over the last couple of years. Last summer, the club went on a spending spree, racking up a bill of around $600 million (£446 million) during the transfer window.

The likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké, among others, committed their futures to Anfield, but one season later, they—and the club—have nothing to show for it. In fact, the team wildly regressed, collecting just 60 points in the Premier League.

More new faces are likely coming to the dressing room this summer to try to bolster the floundering squad, but that just means more money bleeding the club dry, with the risk of another underwhelming season ahead in the aftermath of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté’s exits.

Slot ‘Blindsided’ by Liverpool’s Decision

Liverpool supporters were calling for a change of manager as the season ended. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

One of the new faces coming to Anfield this summer could be former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola. The 43-year-old was instantly the favorite to succeed the Dutchman, who The Athletic reports “didn’t see” the sack coming.

Slot was “fully involved in talks over pre-season and summer recruitment plans” behind the scenes and even had the plans in motion to bring in his former Feyenoord assistant Etienne Reijnen to his backroom staff.

Except a disastrous end to the season, both on and off the pitch, did the manager’s case no favors. Liverpool won just three of their last 11 matches across all competitions. The Reds capped off 2025–26 without a win in their last four matches, suffering defeats to Man Utd and Aston Villa, while only managing draws with Chelsea and Brentford. Salah’s scathing social media takedown of Slot and the general state of the club also likely played a role, especially since many of the Egyptian’s teammates publicly liked his post.

Now, Slot finds himself without a job just one year after he led Liverpool to Premier League glory. It must be said, though, that he managed the feat with the squad Jürgen Klopp built.

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