La Liga Title Race: How Real Madrid, Barcelona’s Next Five La Liga Games Compare

Just when the fight for the Spanish crown looked a bit stagnant, a major swing in the La Liga title race occurred in Gameweek 24 that saw Real Madrid go two points clear of arch rivals Barcelona.

The 15-time European champions kicked off this weekend’s La Liga slate with a statement 4–1 victory over Real Sociedad, all without the help of the injured Kylian Mbappé. The win, spearheaded by a brace from Vinicius Junior, put Los Blancos atop the table.

Barcelona had the chance to respond two days later on Monday to reclaim their spot at the summit with a win against Girona. Except a missed penalty from Lamine Yamal and a late winner from Fran Beltrán led to a shock 2–1 defeat for the defending Spanish champions. Suddenly, Hansi Flick’s men now find themselves trailing a rejuvenated Real Madrid side in the standings.

Things will not get any easier for Barcelona over the next five weeks; a difficult stretch of fixtures lie ahead in La Liga, interspersed with Champions League and Copa del Rey action. The schedule awaiting Álvaro Arbeloa’s men is much less daunting in comparison.

Real Madrid, Barcelona’s Next Five La Liga Games

Real Madrid are keeping pace with Barcelona at the top of La Liga. | Thomas COEX/AFP/Getty Images

Real Madrid Barcelona Osasuna (A) – Feb. 21 Levante (H) – Feb. 22 Getafe (H) – Mar. 2 Villarreal (H) – Feb. 28 Celta Vigo (A) – Mar. 7 Athletic Club (A) – Mar. 8 Elche (H) – Mar. 15 Sevilla (H) – Mar. 15 Atlético Madrid (H) – Mar. 22 Rayo Vallecano (H) – Mar. 22

After Real Madrid return from Lisbon after the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoffs, they are back in La Liga action against Osasuna, a team they have not lost to in 15 years.

Arbeloa’s men then play the second leg against Benfica at the Bernabéu before welcoming Getafe to the Spanish capital. Although the visitors typically give little away defensively, they have not found the back of the net against Los Blancos in their last four meetings.

Celta Vigo are next in line to play the 15-time European champions, who will be eager for revenge after being embarrassed 2–0 in the reverse fixture back in December. The first leg of Real Madrid’s potential Champions League round of 16 follows the league clash, before a struggling Elche make their way to the Bernabéu.

The big test for the La Liga title contenders comes right before the March international break against Atlético Madrid. Los Blancos were humiliated 5–2 in the first Madrid derby of the season, but they then edged out a tight 2–1 victory over their bitter rivals in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals. Three points in the all-important fixture could be a decisive result in their quest to dethrone Barcelona.

Lamine Yamal (left) and Raphinha are hoping to lead Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona’s schedule is about to get much more hectic as February comes to a close. The defending Spanish champions get a brief moment of reprieve with what should be an easy clash with Levante at home before hosting third-place Villarreal, a massive test that could swing the La Liga title race.

Then they must shift their focus to the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Atlético Madrid just three days later. The grueling battle is right before the Catalans’ trip to San Mamés, where Athletic Club await.

Even if the game is not strenuous, Flick’s men will still only get a few days of rest before the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Soon after is a La Liga clash with Sevilla, who previously defeated Barcelona 4–1 in the reverse fixture back in October.

The team’s balancing act will continue the following week when it plays the second leg of its Champions League round of 16 tie, before welcoming Rayo Vallecano to the Camp Nou. The Madrid-based outfit is another team that snagged a positive result against the Spanish giants: a 1–1 draw in August.

