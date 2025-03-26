How Real Madrid Players Performed During the March International Break
Real Madrid players both shined and struggled while representing their countries during the March international break.
Real Madrid's La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey campaigns were put on hold in March as the club's best players departed Spain to play for their countries. Kylian Mbappé made his long awaited return to the France national team, and Thibaut Courtois did the same for Belgium. Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick all featured for Brazil, while Jude Bellingham starred for England.
Of the 16 Real Madrid players called-up, only Raúl Asencio did not feature during the March international break. The center back will have to wait a little longer to earn his first cap for Spain.
Take a look at how every other Real Madrid player performed for their countries over the last two weeks.
France: Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga
Of the three Frenchman on Real Madrid, Aurélien Tchouaméni had the most impressive international stint. After playing so much of the domestic season at center back, the 25-year-old was able to return to his natural position in the midfield. He was the highest-rated player on France in their 2–0 defeat to Croatia and then put in a masterclass in the second leg, logging 120 minutes and winning 15 duels to help his country advance to the UEFA Nations League semifinals.
Like Tchouaméni, Mbappé played over 210 minutes in France's two matches against Croatia. The forward did not get on the scoresheet in either fixture, though, and was upstaged by Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise. Mbappé's one highlight came in the penalty shootout, where he stepped up first for Les Bleus and buried his attempt.
Eduardo Camavinga was overlooked by Didier Deschamps in both matches, only featuring off the bench for a total of 41 minutes. Still, he managed to create three chances and certainly gave his coach something to think about ahead of the semifinals.
Croatia: Luka Modrić
Even at 39 years old, Luka Modrić continues to put in stellar performances for both club and country. The midfielder led Croatia to their 2–0 victory against France; Modrić bossed the midfield and controlled the tempo of the match, eliminating any hopes Les Bleus' had of getting back into the game.
France's improved lineup got the better of Modrić in the return leg, though, and the Croatian was subbed off in the 81st minute. The captain could do nothing but watch as his team fell short in the penalty shootout.
Brazil: Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Endrick
After a string of lackluster performances for Brazil, Vinícius Júnior shined during the March international break. The winger bagged the winner for his side against Colombia in the 99th minute, securing all three points for the Seleção. He also was the best attacker on the pitch for Brazil in their lopsided 4–1 defeat to Argentina.
Rodrygo could not find his form against Colombia and Argentina. He continues to play a different role in almost every game, giving the 24-year-old no consistency in Dorival Junior's attack. Rodrygo ultimately failed to live up to the legacy of Brazil's number 10 shirt.
Endrick, meanwhile, replaced Rodrygo at halftime against Argentina, but could not leave his mark on the game. The striker ended the game with zero shots and zero chances created.
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois
Courtois finally made his long-awaited return to the Belgium national team. The superstar goalkeeper previously had a falling out with former coach Domenico Tedesco and vowed to not represent his country while Tedesco was still in charge.
With Rudi Garcia now at the helm, Courtois made his first appearance for Belgium since 2023 and started between the posts against Ukraine. It was a night to forget for the Real Madrid keeper, who let in three goals. He then did not play the second leg due to overload.
England: Jude Bellingham
Bellingham stepping up for England is almost routine at this point. The 21-year-old set up England's winner against Albania, helping Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly become the youngest player in England history to score in his senior debut.
Bellingham went on to misplace just four passes and create four chances in his 67 minutes against Latvia. New England boss Thomas Tuchel praised the Real Madrid midfielder, saying, "He's a key player for us and will be a key player. It's now our job to find the structure and the space to make the most of him."
Uruguay: Fede Valverde
Uruguay had a disappointing March international break. La Celeste suffered a 0–1 defeat to Argentina and then only managed a 0–0 draw with Bolivia.
Fede Valverde did not play poorly against Argentina, but he did not put together the type of performance we have come to expect from the midfielder. He was forced to defend for a majority of the match and therefore failed to get his struggling attack going. Valverde then came on at halftime against Bolivia, but again could not find the link up play needed to spark Uruguay's attack.
Turkey: Arda Güler
Despite his limited minutes for Los Blancos this season, Arda Güler once again starred for Turkey. The 20-year-old started as his country's No. 10 in the second leg against Hungary and got himself on the scoresheet in the 39th minute.
Güler's talent is unquestionable, but he has yet to truly break into Ancelotti's squad. His future at Real Madrid remains uncertain.
Morocco: Brahim Díaz
Brahim Díaz started both of Morocco's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The winger struggled to produce in Morocco's 1–2 victory over Niger, mustering zero shots in 90 minutes.
He bounced back, though, against Tanzania when he doubled Morocco's lead from the spot in the 58th minute. Díaz now has found the back of the net eight times in just 10 appearances for Morocco.
Germany: Antonio Rüdiger
Despite dealing with various injuries in 2025, Antonio Rüdiger looked like he had not missed a step when he represented Germany against Italy in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals. The center back was a brick wall, holding Italy to just their ninth-minute goal.
Julian Nagelsmann then opted to start a back three in the second leg and Rüdiger struggled. Germany conceded three goals and just barely advanced to the semifinals.
Austria: David Alaba
Despite losing his starting spot to 21-year-old Asencio at Real Madrid, David Alaba still led Austria's backline against Serbia. The defender, who returned in January from an ACL injury, played 90 minutes in the first leg and was all over the pitch for Austria. Alaba's biggest contributions, though, came in his own half as he helped Alexander Schlager limit Serbia to just one goal.
Alaba's minutes still need to be monitored, though, so he only played the final 15 minutes of the second leg. His replacement Gernot Trauner was sent off in the 68th minute, leaving Austria with 10 men for the rest of the match.
Ukraine: Andriy Lunin
Andriy Lunin's international break was a tale of two matches. The Ukrainian played well in the first leg against Belgium, holding the Red Devils to just one goal while his team found the back of the net thrice in the second half.
The second leg away from home was a much larger challenge for the Real Madrid backup. Belgium sent 19 shots Lunin's way over the course of 90 minutes and of the six that were on target, the goalkeeper let in three.