How Ruben Amorim’s Return to Management Impacts Man Utd

Manchester United will be delighted with news of Ruben Amorim’s negotiations to become the next AC Milan manager, with reports revealing how such a move would reduce United’s compensation to their former boss.

Club accounts recently revealed United had set aside a package of $22.4 million (£16.7 million) to pay Amorim and his backroom staff following their dismissal in January, with that number set to rise if he did not find a new position before his contract was due to expire in the summer of 2027.

Amorim’s time out of work is not expected to drag on so long as it emerged on Saturday that he is the preferred candidate to take over at AC Milan this summer.

As noted by The Telegraph, Amorim’s anticipated agreement with Milan will spare United from paying the full share of their compensation to the Portuguese tactician.

However, Amorim’s impending switch to Milan stands to have more than just financial consequences for United.

Man Utd Braced for Immediate Reunion With Amorim

Amorim is close to joining AC Milan. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

United finalized their preseason schedule earlier this month, choosing to stay in Europe for the first time in 24 years to help players respond to a summer full of World Cup action across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Wrexham, Rosenborg, Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Leeds United are all on the cards for United, before the Red Devils round out their preparations for the new season with a coincidentally scheduled friendly against none other than Milan.

United and Milan will lock horns at Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław, Poland, on Aug. 15, and all the signs suggest it will now be Amorim leading the Italian outfit.

While few conclusions can be drawn from preseason fixtures, fans will demand a positive result against their former boss and all eyes will be on Milan’s adjustment to life under Amorim and the 3-4-2-1 formation to which he appeared so wedded during his tenure at Old Trafford.

It will also be a chance for newly appointed permanent United manager Michael Carrick to take on his predecessor, having overseen drastic improvement compared to Amorim’s time in charge.

Man Utd’s 2026–27 Preseason Schedule

Opponent Date Venue Wrexham July 18 Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland Rosenborg July 24 Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim, Norway Atlético Madrid Aug. 1 Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden Paris Saint-Germain Aug. 8 Ullevi Stadium, Gothenberg, Sweden Leeds United Aug. 12 Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland AC Milan Aug. 15 Tarczyński Arena, Wrocław, Poland

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC