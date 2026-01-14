How to Watch Albacete vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream: Copa del Rey

A trip to face Albacete in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday is next on the docket for a Real Madrid side that’s had a complicated start of 2026.

The Xabi Alonso era in the Spanish capital is over after just seven months following Sunday’s loss in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona. Now, former player Álvaro Arbeloa will take the reigns of a side in desperate need of positive results.

Arbeloa will make his manager debut for Real Madrid away against second division side Albacete. Although the hosts eliminated Celta Vigo in the previous round, it should be a match were Los Blancos can turn the page on their recent woes to gather some positive momentum in the dawn of a new era, qualifying to the quarterfinal.

Here’s how you can watch Real Madrid’s upcoming Copa del Rey bout vs. Albacete on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Albacete vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Albacete Spain

: Albacete Spain Venue : Estadio Carlos Belmonte

: Estadio Carlos Belmonte Date : Wednesday, Jan. 14

: Wednesday, Jan. 14 Kick-off time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Albacete vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream

☝️ @AArbeloa17's first training session as Real Madrid coach! pic.twitter.com/SzZCfRM0Dx — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 13, 2026

Fans in the United States can catch the action through ESPN Select and the ESPN App, though the latter requires an active subscription. FuboTV is the other alternative for audiences in the U.S.

Premier Sports 2 will broadcast the round of 16 game in the United Kingdom. Those interested can also watch via streaming on Premier Sports Player.

Elsewhere in North America, Real Madrid fans in Mexico can tune in through Sky Sports and Sky+. Unfortunately for Canadian audiences, there’s currently no broadcasters scheduled for the match.

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 2, Premier Sports Player Canada Not Televised Mexico Sky Sports, Sky+

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Dani Carvajal could return for Real Madrid in the coming games. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid will turn the page quickly after Wednesday to prepare for their first La Liga clash under Arbeloa. Los Blancos will host Levante on Saturday, Jan. 17, aiming to close the gap on table-toppers Barcelona.

Then, Madrid will be back in action in the Champions League on Tuesday, Jan 20, when they welcome AS Monaco to the Bernabéu looking to clinch direct qualification to the round of 16.

