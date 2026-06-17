How to Watch Austria vs. Jordan on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Tuesday’s affair will be a celebration all around. The Group J match marks Austria’s return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence and Jordan’s first tournament appearance ever.

Although the atmosphere will be celebratory, the pitch should still see a fierce battle. Austria may be World Cup-rusty, but it has every intention of advancing to the knockout stage, likely via a second- or third-place finish, given the almighty Argentina is also a Group J member and widely anticipated to top the group. Jordan, on the other hand, will be hard-pressed to prove it belongs—a worthy adversary rather than a simple walk in the park.

Jordan may lack star power, but Austria certainly doesn’t, boasting the likes of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, Borussia Dortmund winger Marcel Sabitzer and Bayern Munich fullback Konrad Laimer. Austria’s brightest star may be its manager, though, Ralf Rangnick, the popular German that is widely considered to have “saved” Austrian soccer.

The stage is set for a compelling encounter. Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to watch Austria vs. Jordan live.

What Time Does Austria vs. Jordan Kick Off?

Location : Santa Clara, Calif.

: Santa Clara, Calif. Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 16 / Wednesday, June 17

: Tuesday, June 16 / Wednesday, June 17 Kick-off Time : 9 p.m. PT /12 a.m. ET (June 17) / 5 a.m. BST (June 17)

: 9 p.m. PT /12 a.m. ET (June 17) / 5 a.m. BST (June 17) Referee: Dahane Beida (MRT)

How to Watch Austria vs. Jordan on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports and fuboTV will both be showing the game in the United States, while those wanting a Spanish-language showing can tune into Telemundo.

Audiences in Canada have the choice of TSN or RDS. In Mexico, it’s ViX that will be offering coverage.

The early morning kick-off in the United Kingdom will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

What’s Next for Austria, Jordan?

Jordan is making its World Cup debut. | Jeff Vinnick/FIFA/Getty Images

After their opening match in the Bay Area, both Austria and Jordan will quickly turn their attention to the remainder of their Group J fixtures.

Austria will battle Argentina on Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, while Jordan will remain in Santa Clara for its clash with Algeria.

Austria concludes group play on June 27 against Algeria at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Meanwhile, Jordan will hope for a merciful affair against Argentina at AT&T Stadium.

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