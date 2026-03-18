Barcelona welcome Newcastle United to Camp Nou on Wednesday, with the winner of the clash earning a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals.

It seemed as though Newcastle would travel to Spain with a deserved advantage in the tie after dominating much of the first leg, but Lamine Yamal’s late penalty rescued a valuable 1–1 draw for Barcelona that gives them a slight edge ahead of the home second leg.

Hansi Flick’s Catalan giants will be expected to have an extra gear to overcome their English foes—calling upon their vast Champions League experience—but Newcastle are very much in the tie and an early goal could rock the home side.

Here’s how fans can watch the second leg of the round of 16 tie.

What Time Does Barcelona vs Newcastle Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday, March 18

: Wednesday, March 18 Kick-off Time : 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT

: 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT / 5:45 p.m. GMT Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Newcastle on TV, Live Stream

Pedri (left) and Jacob Ramsey will look to dominate in midfield. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

The winner-takes-all clash between Barcelona and Newcastle will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the U.S. Spanish speaking broadcasts are available via UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the action on TNT Sports 2. The game is also available on streaming on discovery+ and through the discovery+ App.

In Mexico, FOX One is the exclusive destination for those wanting to watch the second leg. In Canada, the game will be broadcasted on DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada, but an active subscription is required to access the platforms.

Country TV channel/live stream United States Paramount+, TDN, UniMas, Vix United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App Mexico Fox One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for Barcelona, Newcastle?

Both sides have one more game scheduled before the March international break, with the two teams back in domestic action this weekend.

Barcelona host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday looking to continue setting the pace atop La Liga, with rhe Magpies in action on the same day when they welcome rivals Sunderland to St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

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