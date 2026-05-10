How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
The biggest derby in soccer takes center stage on Sunday when Barcelona host Real Madrid in what could be a La Liga-clinching Clásico.
The Catalans come into the fixture with an 11-point cushion atop the table and only need one more point to officially retain their Spanish crown. The opportunity to kick off the celebrations at Camp Nou with their biggest rivals in attendance is a dream scenario for Hansi Flick’s men.
Los Blancos will be desperate to play spoiler, though, especially to deviate attention from the highly publicized civil war unfolding inside the walls of the Bernabéu. Even a win will not salvage the 15-time European champions’ woeful season, but it will at least be a silver lining—no matter how dim.
Here’s how you can watch Barcelona face off with Real Madrid in the final Clásico of the season.
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What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Camp Nou
- Date: Sunday, May 10
- Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Fans in the United States have the rare opportunity to catch a La Liga clash on TV. Sunday’s Clásico will air live on ESPN, with Spanish coverage on ESPN Deportes. The match will also be available to stream on ESPN Select and fuboTV.
There are not nearly as many options in the United Kingdom. Those interested in watching Barcelona vs. Real Madrid must tune in on Premier Sports 1.
In Canada, TSN2 and TSN+ are the homes for the highly anticipated match. French coverage of the Clásico is also available on the RDS App.
As usual, Sky Sports, Sky+ and izzi are the ways to go in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1
Canada
TSN2, TSN+, RDS Info, RDS App
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
What’s Next for Barcelona, Real Madrid?
After El Clásico, Barcelona take on a relegation-battling Alavés side on Wednesday, May 13. The match should pose little issues for the Catalans, unlike their trip to Real Betis the next weekend. Despite the already-decided La Liga title race, Flick’s men will still want victories in both to potentially tally a record-tying 100 points this season.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, also get a crack at a team at the bottom of the table. They return to the Bernabéu to take on the relegated Real Oviedo on Thursday, May 14, before a trip to the struggling Sevilla at the weekend.
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Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell