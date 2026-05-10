The biggest derby in soccer takes center stage on Sunday when Barcelona host Real Madrid in what could be a La Liga-clinching Clásico.

The Catalans come into the fixture with an 11-point cushion atop the table and only need one more point to officially retain their Spanish crown. The opportunity to kick off the celebrations at Camp Nou with their biggest rivals in attendance is a dream scenario for Hansi Flick’s men.

Los Blancos will be desperate to play spoiler, though, especially to deviate attention from the highly publicized civil war unfolding inside the walls of the Bernabéu. Even a win will not salvage the 15-time European champions’ woeful season, but it will at least be a silver lining—no matter how dim.

Here’s how you can watch Barcelona face off with Real Madrid in the final Clásico of the season.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain Stadium: Camp Nou

Camp Nou Date: Sunday, May 10

Sunday, May 10 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Pedri (left) and Vinicius Junior headline Sunday’s Clásico. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Fans in the United States have the rare opportunity to catch a La Liga clash on TV. Sunday’s Clásico will air live on ESPN, with Spanish coverage on ESPN Deportes. The match will also be available to stream on ESPN Select and fuboTV.

There are not nearly as many options in the United Kingdom. Those interested in watching Barcelona vs. Real Madrid must tune in on Premier Sports 1.

In Canada, TSN2 and TSN+ are the homes for the highly anticipated match. French coverage of the Clásico is also available on the RDS App.

As usual, Sky Sports, Sky+ and izzi are the ways to go in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 1 Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS Info, RDS App Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What’s Next for Barcelona, Real Madrid?

After El Clásico, Barcelona take on a relegation-battling Alavés side on Wednesday, May 13. The match should pose little issues for the Catalans, unlike their trip to Real Betis the next weekend. Despite the already-decided La Liga title race, Flick’s men will still want victories in both to potentially tally a record-tying 100 points this season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, also get a crack at a team at the bottom of the table. They return to the Bernabéu to take on the relegated Real Oviedo on Thursday, May 14, before a trip to the struggling Sevilla at the weekend.

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