Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

A La Liga title showdown beckons when leaders Barcelona clash with a fractured Real Madrid side under the lights at Camp Nou.

There are always storylines galore for a Clásico, but the build-up to this weekend’s game has been like no other. Real Madrid stole headlines all week long as a civil war plagues the Bernabéu dressing room, headlined by a confrontation between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni that ended with the Uruguayan in the hospital.

To make matters worse, Real Madrid are 11 points off Hansi Flick’s men atop the table and staring down a trophyless season—a nightmare that could become infinitely worse with dropped points on Sunday, which would officially hand the Catalans the 2025–26 La Liga title.

Barcelona have no doubt been loving the chaos unfolding in the Spanish capital, all while they tally win after win in the Spanish top-flight. It’s been 10 victories in a row for the defending Spanish champions, and one more—or even a draw—against their bitter rivals will see them retain their title.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Catalans Clinch La Liga Title at Los Blancos’ Expense

Barcelona should still have enough firepower to overcome Real Madrid. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona never need extra motivation for El Clásico, but the chance to kick off their La Liga title celebrations at home against their greatest rivals is a rare opportunity, one they certainly will not squander.

The Catalans have lost just one of their last 15 matches across all competitions—and that loss came with 10 men to Atlético Madrid. Even without Lamine Yamal, they still have game-changers that can get the job done against Real Madrid, even if the scoreline is a bit closer than they would like.

Los Blancos won’t go down without a fight, but it’s hard to envision Álvaro Arbeloa’s men becoming the first team in La Liga to best the defending Spanish champions at home, especially during an incredibly turbulent time.

Head-to-head record : Barcelona have the recent edge over their bitter rivals, emerging victorious in five of the last six Clásicos. None of the derbies has ended in a draw.

: Barcelona have the recent edge over their bitter rivals, emerging victorious in five of the last six Clásicos. None of the derbies has ended in a draw. Real Madrid’s leaky backline : Los Blancos are extremely vulnerable at the back. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 matches across all competitions, and only four in La Liga since the calendar flipped to 2026.

: Los Blancos are extremely vulnerable at the back. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 matches across all competitions, and only four in La Liga since the calendar flipped to 2026. Barcelona eyeing history: By avoiding a defeat on Sunday, Barcelona would be one game away from becoming the first team in 40 years to notch a perfect La Liga campaign at home. They could also take one step closer to potentially matching the La Liga season points record of 100.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid

Gavi keeps Frenkie de Jong on the bench for Sunday’s Clásico. | FotMob

Barcelona only cannot count on three players for Sunday’s bout: Lamine Yamal, Andreas Christensen and Marc Bernal. Yamal, who suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Celta Vigo, leaves the biggest hole in Flick’s side, one that Roony Bardghji will once again fill.

The pendulum up top is currently swinging in Robert Lewandowski’s favor. The Pole is in line to start what is likely his last El Clásico after notching a goal and an assist in his last two starts, keeping Ferran Torres on the bench.

Frenkie de Jong is also expected to be reduced to a substitute’s role. The Dutchman has not started since he returned from a hamstring injury, losing his place alongside Pedri to Gavi.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; Gavi, Pedri; Bardghji, Olmo, López; Lewandowski.

Thibaut Courtois returns between the posts for Real Madrid. | FotMob

The list of players missing for Real Madrid got even longer midweek when Valverde suffered a head injury during his altercation with Tchouaméni. The Uruguayan is out for El Clásico, while his fellow midfielder appears in line to start after both players emerged from disciplinary proceedings with just a fine.

Valverde joins Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal and Arda Güler in the infirmary. Dani Ceballos is also expected not to make the trip to Catalonia due to an apparent falling out with Arbeloa.

Kylian Mbappé’s status remains uncertain. The Frenchman returned to training ahead of Sunday’s clash, seemingly recovered from a hamstring injury. Yet it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to start. If not, Gonzalo García is the favorite to lead the line.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, F. García; Pitarch, Tchouaméni; Díaz, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Gonzalo.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Sunday, May 10

: Sunday, May 10 Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. BST

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 1 Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS Info, RDS App Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

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