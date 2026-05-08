Real Madrid XI vs. Barcelona: Mbappe, Tchouameni Decisions Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

In the midst of complete turmoil, Real Madrid head to Camp Nou to try and deny Barcelona the La Liga title on Sunday.

The dressing room at the Bernabéu has become a circus, with Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni the latest players to clash in what has been a nightmare campaign for Los Blancos, one once again void of a major trophy.

As much as the 15-time European champions might want to the season to just end already, they still have matches on the schedule, including this weekend’s Clásico. Sitting 11 points off Barcelona atop La Liga, Álvaro Arbeloa’s men need a win on enemy turf just to delay their bitter rivals’ celebrations.

A draw or a defeat would see the Catalans crowned Spanish champions again, all while Real Madrid are forced to watch and reflect on what a failure their 2025–26 season turned out to be.

Valverde Joins Long List of Absentees

Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni got into a fight on Thursday. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Real Madrid were already coming into Sunday’s clash shorthanded, and losing Valverde only worsens their injury woes. The Uruguayan suffered a traumatic brain injury after a dressing room showdown with Tchouaméni, ruling him out of El Clásico.

Tchouaméni came out of the confrontation unscathed, but question marks remain over his involvement at the weekend. The club opened disciplinary proceedings, but both players escaped with only a fine, opening the door for the Frenchman to get the nod at Camp Nou.

Kylian Mbappé also returned to training after his impromptu Italian vacation, but he might be limited to a role off the bench due to his nagging hamstring issue. Thibaut Courtois, though, is expected to return to the XI.

Long-term absentees Ferland Mendy, Rodryo, Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal and Arda Güler will miss the bout. Dani Ceballos, who has fallen out with Arbeloa, is also expected to remain in Madrid.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Kylian Mbappé, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler.

Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Kylian Mbappé, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Thibaut Courtois returns between the posts for Real Madrid. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Now fully recovered from a muscular injury, the Belgian shot-stopper is set to make his first appearance since March 17. Courtois’s return boosts Real Madrid’s leaky backline.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Poised for his maiden Clásico, Alexander-Arnold will breathe a sigh of relief he likely does not have to contend with Raphinha down the left flank from the opening whistle.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Always one to tow the line in a Clásico, Rüdiger needs to keep his head down on Sunday and avoid any costly decisions that seem to follow him in big matches.

CB: Dean Huijsen—There’s still major room for improvement for Huijsen, whose debut campaign in a white shirt has been inconsistent at best. He’s been solid as of late, though, and will hope to continue his run of strong form on Sunday.

LB: Fran García—With Mendy injured and Álvaro Carreras out of favor with Arbeloa, García gets the nod at left back. Much like his fellow fullback, he will be grateful Lamine Yamal is ruled out.

CM: Thiago Pitarch—The clock is likely ticking on Pitarch’s time in the XI, but he continues to benefit from the team’s injury and dressing room woes. The young Spaniard takes Valverde’s place.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—No suspensions came from Real Madrid’s internal investigation, leaving Tchouaméni free to start at the weekend despite his recent conduct.

RW: Brahim Díaz—The 26-year-old has put in a string of underwhelming efforts, but options are thin up top for Arbeloa, who prefers the Moroccan to Franco Mastantuono.

AM: Jude Bellingham—The England international recorded his first goal contribution since January last time out, and he will be hungry for more against a team he loves scoring against.

LW: Vinicius Junior—Fresh off scoring a brace last weekend, Vinicius Jr will once again be the key to exploiting Barcelona’s high line in transition. The Brazilian has found the back of the net 14 times in 2026.

ST: Gonzalo García—Question marks still remain about Mbappé’s status, which opens the door for Gonzalo to get a rare start up top. The Castilla product only needed two minutes off the bench last weekend to set up Vinicius Jr’s match-winner.

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