Arsenal travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday looking for a statement performance in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.

No team other than Arsenal boasts a perfect Champions League record this season. After topping the league phase standings, Mikel Arteta’s side were drawn to a kind section of the knockout stage bracket, strengthening their chances of making a run at the club’s first-ever title in the competition.

But Bayer Leverkusen will be keen on pulling off the upset. The German side cruised past Olympiacos in the knockout playoffs and with the pressure fully on Arsenal to deliver, Kasper Hjulmand’s men will be motivated and loose on the pitch in what’ll surely be a rocking BayArena.

The Gunners, though, are playing like one of the best teams in the world and with a possibility of winning four major trophies in the next three months, they can’t afford a slip-up on Wednesday night.

Here is how fans across the world can watch the first leg of the round of 16 tie between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal.

What Time Does Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Leverkusen, Germany

: Leverkusen, Germany Stadium : BayArena

: BayArena Date : Wednesday, March 11

: Wednesday, March 11 Kick-off Time : 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT

: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT Referee: Halil Umut Meler (TUR)

How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal are viewed as the biggest favorites to win the Champions League. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal fans in the United States can tune in to Wednesday’s clash on Paramount+, with the Spanish broadcast also available through TUDN USA and on streaming via ViX.

TNT Sports 3 will televise Arsenal’s Champions League match in the United Kingdom. The streaming options are discovery+ and the discovery+ App.

In Mexico, Fox One is the only option for fans wanting to catch the action. DAZN and fuboTV are the way to go for audiences in Canada.

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Fox One

What’s Next for Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal?

Both sides have domestic clashes to turn their attention to before the second leg next week. Bayer Leverkusen host Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday needing a good result to stay in the fight for the Champions League places in Germany’s top flight.

Arsenal will also take the pitch on Saturday when they welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium looking to keep the pace in the Premier League title race. Three nights later, Leverkusen will travel to north London for next Tuesday’s second leg.

