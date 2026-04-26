Fifty-six years on from their historic FA Cup final meeting, Chelsea and Leeds United go toe-to-toe in the semifinal of this year’s competition.

Chelsea triumphed in the vicious battles between the sides in 1970 following a replay, but it was the brutality of the contests—widely considered the dirtiest games in English history—that forged a fierce rivalry. There will be fewer lunges and crunching tackles on Sunday, but there remains plenty at stake.

The Blues enter the weekend’s clash in limbo, Calum McFarlane the interim head coach following Liam Rosenior’s recent dismissal. With their Premier League campaign in tatters, the FA Cup could provide some much-needed respite.

Leeds have not featured in an FA Cup final since 1973 and are seeking to make history this season as they chase a second ever title in the competition. Given their current trajectory and recent form, they will fancy their chances of piling more misery on Chelsea.

The victor faces the unenviable task of toppling Manchester City in May’s final, and here’s how to tune into Sunday’s decisive clash at Wembley.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Leeds Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Wembley Stadium

: Wembley Stadium Date : Sunday, April 26

: Sunday, April 26 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Jarred Gillett

: Jarred Gillett VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream

Chelsea desperately need a win to stop the rot. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

ESPN is the broadcaster of FA Cup action in the United States and will be offering the semifinal between Chelsea and Leeds. The game can also be accessed via fuboTV.

In the United Kingdom and Mexico, audiences will need a TNT Sports subscription to catch the match, also accessible via the streaming platform HBO Max.

Sportsnet is the only option for viewers in Canada.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ESPN2, ESPN Select, ESPN App United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Chelsea, Leeds?

Chelsea return to Premier League action next weekend as they continue their increasingly unlikely push for Champions League qualification. The Blues are desperate for victory when they host Nottingham Forest, who will have been involved in a European semifinal on Thursday night.

Leeds have more or less secured their Premier League safety and will be looking forward to their clash with already relegated Burnley next Friday.

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