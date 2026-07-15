How to Watch England vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Spain beckons for the winners of Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina, as a historic rivalry is renewed after 21 years.

This is an occasion no fan will want to miss. The Three Lions are aiming to make its first World Cup final since triumphing in 1966, while Argentina is targeting a swift return to the tournament’s showpiece event four years after dethroning France in Qatar.

Both are flawed outfits yet to totally convince in North America, but its respective superstars have allowed the journeys to continue up until this point. Lionel Messi faces England for the first time in his storied career—Thomas Tuchel must work out how to stop him—having almost single-handedly thrust the holders into the last four.

Lionel Scaloni has insisted that only the soccer will do the talking in Atlanta, but this is a match that transcends and the emotion that permeates the occasion is bound to throw up a classic.

Here’s how to watch a seismic World Cup semifinal.

What Time Does England vs. Argentina Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 15

: Wednesday, July 15 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Ismail Elfath (USA)

How to Watch England vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream

U.S. interest hasn’t completely ceased in the World Cup despite the USMNT’s elimination in the round of 16. Those wanting to tune in can do so via the Fox Network and FuboTV for an English-language broadcast. A Spanish alternative will be offered by Telemundo.

There’s no need for English supporters to rush home from work or set alarms late into the night this time. Wednesday’s semifinal gets underway at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m ET) and will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

ViX, Canal 5, Azteca 7 and TUDN are the streaming options for Mexican audiences, while Canadians can access the game on multiple TSN channels and Crave. French speakers can turn to RDS.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web

What’s Next for England, Argentina?

The World Cup final beckons for the winner in Atlanta, and Spain awaits in New Jersey on Sunday after it stymied a feared French team in Arlington. Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The tournament doesn’t end for the loser either, as it’ll be involved in the third/fourth-place playoff against France in Miami on Saturday.

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