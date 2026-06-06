England will play the first of its two warm-up matches before the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, when it takes on New Zealand in a friendly in Tampa, Florida.

The Three Lions arrive off the back of a mixed March window—frustration from a draw with Uruguay and a shock defeat to Japan—but with Thomas Tuchel now having named his final roster and the group settled in camp in Palm Beach, this is the first real chance to shift gears and build momentum before the tournament, where England will once again carry genuine title expectations.

New Zealand, meanwhile, comes into the game after a heavy 4–0 defeat to Haiti in its most recent outing. While an upset against England looks highly unlikely, another difficult result would do little to inspire confidence ahead of its first World Cup since 2010.

All eyes now turn to Tampa, where England will be expected to lay down a marker. Here’s how to watch England vs. New Zealand on Sunday.

What Time Does England vs. New Zealand Kick Off?

Location : Tampa, Florida, USA

: Tampa, Florida, USA Stadium : Raymond James Stadium

: Raymond James Stadium Date : Saturday, June 6

: Saturday, June 6 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

How to Watch England vs. New Zealand on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player United States Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for England, New Zealand?

Following its meeting with New Zealand on Saturday, England has one more friendly to play before the 2026 World Cup—that being against Costa Rica on Wednesday, June 10, just a day before the tournament kicks off.

For New Zealand, the clash with the Three Lions will be its final outing before heading into the main event.

England begins its World Cup campaign against old rivals Croatia on June 17 in Group L, while the All Whites open their tournament a day earlier against Iran in Group G.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC