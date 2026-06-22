How to Watch France vs. Iraq on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Victory for France against Iraq on Monday will see Les Bleus advance to the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappé’s double inspired a 3–1 victory over Senegal in France’s opening game and, although Norway sits top of the group on goal difference, Didier Deschamps’s side can still secure a spot in the round of 32 with one game to spare.

Standing in the way is an Iraq side well aware that its journey is likely to come to an end this week, having fallen 4–1 to Norway and needing a positive result against one of France or Senegal to even advance in third place.

Here’s how you can follow all the action.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does France vs. Iraq Kick Off?

Location : Philadelphia, United States

: Philadelphia, United States Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field

: Lincoln Financial Field Date : Monday, June 21

: Monday, June 21 Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m BST

How to Watch France vs. Iraq on TV, Live Stream

It’s Fox or fuboTV for those in the United States looking for an English-speaking showing. Those wanting to catch the action in Spanish can turn to Telemundo.

In Canada, viewers can choose between TSN and RDS, while it’s ViX for audiences in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom can tune in with the BBC to follow the match.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for France, Iraq?

Iraq faces an uphill battle to qualify. | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto/Getty Images

France will hope to have already wrapped up a spot in the next round, but the battle for first place will go down to the final day, when Les Bleus will do battle with Erling Haaland’s Norway.

Mbappé will also have one eye on the all-time scoring record at the World Cup. His total of 14 goals puts him just two behind Miroslav Klose and Lionel Messi in the rankings and a strong showing to end the group stage could easily see the Real Madrid star claim the record for himself.

For Iraq, it’s Senegal next up on the schedule, in what could be a straight shoot-out to decide which team finishes third. Victory for either would likely be enough to guarantee qualification to the next round.

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