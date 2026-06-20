How to Watch Germany vs. Cote d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Germany and Côte d’Ivoire face off on Saturday as both sides look to build on opening Group E victories and strengthen their push for a place in the World Cup’s knockout stages.

Germany delivered a statement performance in Houston, Texas, sweeping aside debutants Curaçao 7–1 in a dominant display. Côte d’Ivoire also impressed in its opener, edging Ecuador 1–0 thanks to a late winner from Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

Played at BMO Field in Toronto, Germany enters the match as the clear favorites on paper, not only due to its opening result but also the depth of talent across its roster. However, Côte d’Ivoire remains dangerous, with strong defensive organisation and pace in attack making it a difficult opponent, particularly on the counter.

With both teams in early control of their group ambitions, this promises to be a compelling contest. Here’s how and when you can watch it.

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What Time Does Germany vs. Cote d’Ivoire Kick Off?

Location : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Stadium : BMO Field

: BMO Field Date : Saturday, June 20

: Saturday, June 20 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

How to Watch Germany vs. Cote d’Ivoire on TV, Live Stream

Viewers in the United States can turn to either Fox or fuboTV for English-speaking broadcasts of Germany vs. Côte d’Ivoire, while its Telemundo for those wanting coverage in Spanish.

In Canada, fans can tune in via TSN, RDS, CTV or Crave. There is just one avenue available for fans in Mexico, and that’s ViX.

Those in the United Kingdon can catch the game through ITV or STV.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS 2, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player Mexico ViX Mexico

What’s Next for Germany, Cote d’Ivoire?

Côte d’Ivoire is hoping to advance. | Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

After this meeting, attention turns to the final Group E fixtures.

Germany faces Ecuador at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on June 25, while Côte d’Ivoire meets Curaçao in Philadelphia on the same day—a match it will be expected to win.

By then, both sides could already be close to securing qualification, but finishing top of the group could prove crucial for the knockout-stage draw.

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