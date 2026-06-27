How to Watch Jordan vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Jordan and Argentina face off on Saturday in a World Cup game stripped of any obvious meaning.

Lionel Messi’s inspired form propelled the defending champion to consecutive victories, with all five goals scored by the same diminutive playmaker to wrap up top spot in Group J. Jordan, by contrast, lost its opening games and is already eliminated.

However, there is no such thing as a meaningless World Cup match. Argentina still need to keep things ticking over and a clash with Jordan could be excellent preparation for the upcoming round of 32 meeting with Cabo Verde, another side which is likely to sit back in a huddled rearguard. Jordan should have plenty of motivation themself to end the nation’s first-ever World Cup campaign on a high.

Here’s how to keep across the contest from around the world.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does Jordan vs. Argentina Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, Texas, U.S.

: Arlington, Texas, U.S. Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Saturday, June 27

: Saturday, June 27 Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Sunday)

How to Watch Jordan vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream

There’s a raft of options for viewers based in the U.S. for this one. Fox and fuboTV are offering the game in English, while those eyeing a more authentic experience can tune into the Spanish-speaking broadcast on Telemundo.

The choice for viewers in Canada is between TSN, RDS and CTV, while those in Mexico can follow the action with ViX.

Those in the United Kingdom who have braved an all-nighter can head to the BBC, where the game is available on TV, online or on the go.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One / BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for Jordan, Argentina?

This is the end of the road for Jordan. No more early more trips to the giant Roman Theatre in Amman, no more mornings off work, no more living the dream of being involved in the World Cup finals for the first time ever.

For Argentina, the journey has only just gotten started.

The defending champion already knows it will be up against Cabo Verde in the next round following a dismal collapse from Uruguay in Group H. The tiny African island has drawn all three games this summer, battling out a pair of 0–0s against Spain and Saudi Arabia in between a 2–2 draw with Uruguay. Cabo Verde is already the smallest nation by population to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup, anything other than a swift exit would be an even bigger shock.

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