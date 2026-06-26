Every Confirmed Round of 32 Match at the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup group stage is approaching its big finish. Matchday 3 began on Wednesday, with the final fixtures to conclude on Saturday, June 27.

Several teams have already secured safe passage to the knockout phase, while this tournament’s expanded format means that many more will be made to wait in limbo before finding out if they have made the cut.

Mexico was the first team to confirm qualification to the last 32, with a 1–0 victory over South Korea in its second group game. A third straight win, clinched with a 3–0 scoreline against Czechia, confirmed El Tri finished top of Group A with the full nine points.

The two other hosts, the U.S. and Canada both booked their stays in the tournament for a fourth game—though Canada could only do so as runners-up after losing 2–1 to Switzerland. Mauricio Pochettino’s team, meanwhile, kept top spot despite a last-gasp 3–2 defeat to Türkiye.

Many more of the big hitters are now through, or close to it, and the bracket is taking shape. Here’s a rundown of every confirmed fixture in the World Cup’s first-ever round of 32.

Confirmed Round of 32 Matches at the 2026 World Cup

South Africa vs. Canada

Canada face its first African opponent in the next round. | Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Location : Los Angeles, United States

: Los Angeles, United States Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Sunday, June 28

: Sunday, June 28 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST

As Group B runners-up, Jesse Marsch’s Canada are set to face South Africa, who caused a minor shock by beating South Korea 1–0 to go through as the second-best team in Group A.

Bafana Bafana recovered from a listless opening day defeat to Mexico to earn a draw with Czechia, before a final day victory. Canada by contrast started its group stage campaign well, drawing 1–1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina and beating Qatar 6–0 before a disappointing final-day defeat to the Swiss to leave them in second.

Neither of these two has ever won a World Cup knockout match.

Netherlands vs. Morocco

Morocco has impressed so far at the World Cup. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Location : Guadalupe, Mexico

: Guadalupe, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Monday, June 29 / Monday, June 30

: Monday, June 29 / Monday, June 30 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m BST (Monday, June 30)

Netherlands capped an impressive Group F performance with a 3–1 win over Tunisia, securing its place in first place.

This sets up a mouth-watering matchup with the Group C runner-up, Morocco, who only tailed Brazil by goal difference. Adding to the intrigue, Morocco stars Sofyan Amrabat, Anass Salah-Eddine and Noussair Mazraoui are all Dutch-born.

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United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

The road leads the U.S. to Bosnia and Herzegovina. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Location : San Francisco, United States

: San Francisco, United States Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Wednesday, July 1 / Thursday, July 2

: Wednesday, July 1 / Thursday, July 2 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m BST (Thursday, July 2)

The U.S. men’s national team was already assured of Group D’s top spot, having seen off both Paraguay and Australia, so a Matchday 3 defeat to Türkiye changed nothing when it came to the bracket.

Pochettino’s team will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, who booked its spot as one of the best third-placed teams, having ended Group B with four points. Unlike the more traditional ‘group winner meets group runner-up scenario’, the expanded format meant that working out the U.S.’s potential opponent in advance was tricky.

As per FIFA’s rules, the eight third-place teams will each play a team that finished first in its group. With FIFA wanting to ensure that no teams from the same group can meet again before the quarterfinals, third-place teams are slotted into the bracket accordingly.

Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmation for this matchup was ultimately set in stone after Sweden drew 1–1 with Japan in Group F.

Brazil vs. Japan

Brazil coasted into the knockouts. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Monday, June 29

: Monday, June 29 Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m BST

Brazil surprised no-one by making it to the knockouts after seeing out Scotland 3–0 in the third and final Group C matchup.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men take top spot by virtue of a better goal difference, having finished on seven points—the same as Morocco. It has been paired with Japan, who booked a date with the five-time winners after a 1-1 draw with Sweden, which confirmed its spot as runners-up in Group F.

Interestingly, Japan came out on top the last time these two met, winning a friendly 3–2 last October.

World Cup Knockout Stage Bracket

Who Else Will Be There?

Mexico will be among the last 32. | Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

In addition to the teams named above: Mexico, Germany, Côte d’Ivoire, France, Norway, Argentina and Colombia will all definitely be in the round of 32, but do not know their opponents yet. Only one of the more bizarre scenarios in World Cup history will stop England from being there too, with Thomas Tuchel’s side needing only to avoid heavy defeat to Panama.

The top two teams in the groups determine the makeup of the bracket, with the final eight places determined by the third-placed nations with the best record (points, then goal difference, then goals scored).

The likes of Scotland, South Korea and Croatia face a nervous wait to see if their efforts have been enough to get them into the next round.

How Do the Knockout Rounds Work?

In the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds, the winner will be determined by the result of a one-off match. If victory is not sealed in 90 minutes, the match will go to extra-time and then a penalty shootout.

The victor will then advance to the round of 16, then the quarterfinals, semifinals and final on July 19.

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