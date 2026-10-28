Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the third consecutive season on Wednesday night, as he takes his Chelsea team to his old stomping ground for a fourth-round Carabao Cup tie.

Alonso, a once-cherished midfielder on Merseyside, received pleasant welcomes on his previous two visits while in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid. A switch to Liverpool’s familiar foes hasn’t drastically altered his standing among supporters, although he should expect to be treated with greater indifference this time around.

He’ll hope to lead Chelsea to Anfield with more at stake than merely a place in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals further down the line, but a big opportunity has nonetheless presented itself to both of these teams thanks to Fleetwood Town’s heroics on Tuesday evening.

No new manager would turn down early silverware, especially when they’re leading to grand clubs boasting fanbases that demand success every season.

After squeaking past former assistant Iñigo Pérez in the Champions League last week, Andoni Iraola encounters another long-time friend in Alonso on Wednesday.

Here’s how supporters can tune into the Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28

Wednesday, Oct. 28 Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT Referee: Darren England

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Those tuning in to Wednesday’s high-profile cup tie in the United Kingdom certainly aren’t shy of streaming options. This fixture is available to watch on free-to-air television via ITV1 and STV. Sky Sports are also broadcasting the contest, shown on their Main Event channel.

Paramount+ is the only streaming avenue in the United States, while DAZN and fuboTV are covering the match in Canada.

If you’re watching the tie in Mexico, Disney+ and ESPN are your two options.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico ESPN Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, STV Player

What’s Next for Liverpool, Chelsea?

Alonso is returning to his old stomping ground for the third consecutive season on Wednesday. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

While Chelsea will benefit from another free midweek before the November international break, Liverpool have three more matches before national teams reconvene.

They’re facing the champions at Anfield on Sunday before travelling to Istanbul for a trick away fixture in the Champions League against Fenerbahçe. Liverpool then face a porous Crystal Palace side on Nov. 8.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are aiming to end Michael Carrick’s tenure as Manchester United manager on Saturday before visiting Sunderland the following week.