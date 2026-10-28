How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the third consecutive season on Wednesday night, as he takes his Chelsea team to his old stomping ground for a fourth-round Carabao Cup tie.
Alonso, a once-cherished midfielder on Merseyside, received pleasant welcomes on his previous two visits while in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid. A switch to Liverpool’s familiar foes hasn’t drastically altered his standing among supporters, although he should expect to be treated with greater indifference this time around.
He’ll hope to lead Chelsea to Anfield with more at stake than merely a place in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals further down the line, but a big opportunity has nonetheless presented itself to both of these teams thanks to Fleetwood Town’s heroics on Tuesday evening.
No new manager would turn down early silverware, especially when they’re leading to grand clubs boasting fanbases that demand success every season.
After squeaking past former assistant Iñigo Pérez in the Champions League last week, Andoni Iraola encounters another long-time friend in Alonso on Wednesday.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the Carabao Cup fourth round tie.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Chelsea Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT
- Referee: Darren England
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream
Those tuning in to Wednesday’s high-profile cup tie in the United Kingdom certainly aren’t shy of streaming options. This fixture is available to watch on free-to-air television via ITV1 and STV. Sky Sports are also broadcasting the contest, shown on their Main Event channel.
Paramount+ is the only streaming avenue in the United States, while DAZN and fuboTV are covering the match in Canada.
If you’re watching the tie in Mexico, Disney+ and ESPN are your two options.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
ESPN Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico
United Kingdom
ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, STV Player
What’s Next for Liverpool, Chelsea?
While Chelsea will benefit from another free midweek before the November international break, Liverpool have three more matches before national teams reconvene.
They’re facing the champions at Anfield on Sunday before travelling to Istanbul for a trick away fixture in the Champions League against Fenerbahçe. Liverpool then face a porous Crystal Palace side on Nov. 8.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are aiming to end Michael Carrick’s tenure as Manchester United manager on Saturday before visiting Sunderland the following week.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.