How to Watch Man City vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream
A belting Premier League clash is set to arrive at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur.
Both teams enjoyed excellent starts to their respective campaigns last weekend, with City’s emphatic 4–0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers meaning they’re the very early Premier League pace setters.
Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to lay down a more notable marker against a side they’ve historically struggled against, and who beat them 4–0 on this ground last November.
The Lilywhites are much-changed from that remarkable victory, although supporters are continuing to bemoan the lack of transfer activity this summer. Still, there have been positive signs on the field for new manager Thomas Frank, who oversees another major test this weekend.
Here’s how supporters can tune into the game.
What Time Does Man City vs. Tottenham Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Venue: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Kick-off time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Peter Bankes
- VAR: Andy Madley
The upcoming clash at the Etihad occupies the Saturday lunchtime spot on Matchweek Two, so TNT Sports will broadcast the fixture via TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as well as discovery+ and the discovery+ app.
Amazon Prime will also stream the Premier League fixture internationally, with this avenue available in the United Kingdom, Mexico and Canada. Canadians can also tune in via DAZN, fuboTV and the Fubo Sports Network. Other options in Mexico include Tubi, Caliente TV and FOX.
NBC Sports is the broadcaster in the United States, with fuboTV, UNIVERSO, USA Network and Telemundo other streaming options.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico, Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Mexico
What Next for Man City and Tottenham?
There’s just one more Premier League fixture before the first international break of the season, with Manchester City travelling to Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday.
Upon their return from the break, City host the first Manchester Derby of 2025–26, as they welcome Ruben Amorim’s rejuvenated Red Devils to the Etihad.
As for Spurs, they’re back in north London next weekend, with Bournemouth coming to town on Saturday afternoon. Frank’s side then face West Ham United away from home in mid-September.
The Champions League league phase kicks off following the fourth round of Premier League fixtures.
