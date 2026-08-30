How to Watch Man Utd vs. Ipswich on TV, Live Stream
Redemption is the name of the game for Manchester United when they face Ipswich Town in their first Premier League match at Old Trafford this season.
The Red Devils were humiliated by newly-promoted Hull City on the opening weekend, twice succumbing to set-piece goals during an insipid loss at the MKM Stadium. Colossal improvements are needed moving forward, and the road to recovery begins against the Tractor Boys on Sunday.
United won the most recent fixture between the sides 3–2 on home soil back in February 2025, but Michael Carrick will want a more convincing victory on this occasion.
Ipswich will pose problems, though, especially having splashed nearly $250 million on new players this summer. They opened with victory against Sunderland, and built on that triumph by beating Leicester City in the Carabao Cup midweek.
Here’s how to tune into another potential giant-killing.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Ipswich Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 30
- Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Jarred Gillett
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Ipswich on TV, Live Stream
The broadcasting trio of USA Network, Telemundo and fuboTV share rights for the fixture in the United States, with the latter also offering the match in Canada.
Those north od the border can also watch via DAZN.
TNT Sports and HBO Max are the options for audiences in Mexico, while Sky Sports is the sole provider in the United Kingdom.
Country
Broadcaster
United States
fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
What’s Next for Man Utd, Ipswich?
Another week will pass before United return to action. They will travel to Everton this time around in their third Premier League outing of the season, before making their Champions League return the following Thursday when hosting competition debutants Sabah of Azerbaijan.
Things don’t get much simpler for Gary O’Neil and his players next Friday, who return to Portman Road for a visit from 2024–25 Premier League champions Liverpool.
Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.