Redemption is the name of the game for Manchester United when they face Ipswich Town in their first Premier League match at Old Trafford this season.

The Red Devils were humiliated by newly-promoted Hull City on the opening weekend, twice succumbing to set-piece goals during an insipid loss at the MKM Stadium. Colossal improvements are needed moving forward, and the road to recovery begins against the Tractor Boys on Sunday.

United won the most recent fixture between the sides 3–2 on home soil back in February 2025, but Michael Carrick will want a more convincing victory on this occasion.

Ipswich will pose problems, though, especially having splashed nearly $250 million on new players this summer. They opened with victory against Sunderland, and built on that triumph by beating Leicester City in the Carabao Cup midweek.

Here’s how to tune into another potential giant-killing.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Ipswich Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Sunday, Aug. 30

: Sunday, Aug. 30 Kickoff Time : 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Craig Pawson

: Craig Pawson VAR: Jarred Gillett

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Ipswich on TV, Live Stream

The broadcasting trio of USA Network, Telemundo and fuboTV share rights for the fixture in the United States, with the latter also offering the match in Canada.

Those north od the border can also watch via DAZN.

TNT Sports and HBO Max are the options for audiences in Mexico, while Sky Sports is the sole provider in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra

What’s Next for Man Utd, Ipswich?

Ipswich are back at Portman Road next weekend. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Another week will pass before United return to action. They will travel to Everton this time around in their third Premier League outing of the season, before making their Champions League return the following Thursday when hosting competition debutants Sabah of Azerbaijan.

Things don’t get much simpler for Gary O’Neil and his players next Friday, who return to Portman Road for a visit from 2024–25 Premier League champions Liverpool.