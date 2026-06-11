The 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday in a twist of fate that sees the opening fixture mirror—and effectively reverse—the curtain-raiser from 2010.

Back then, it was South Africa who hosted Mexico in the tournament’s first match; this time, Mexico—co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada—welcomes Bafana Bafana on home soil.

The Group A game will be played at the iconic Estadio Azteca, a venue where Mexico has not lost a competitive match since 2013. Combined with its strong record in World Cup openers (its last defeat in one came back in 1994), El Tri head into the match as clear favorites.

South Africa, however, will not be taken lightly. The two sides shared a memorable 1–1 draw in that 2010 opener, famously highlighted by Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thunderous strike—one of the most iconic goals in World Cup history.

Fans will be hoping for a similar dose of drama this time around. Below are all the key details on how and where to watch the match.

What Time Does Mexico vs. South Africa Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Thursday, June 11

: Thursday, June 11 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Mexico vs. South Africa on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Tubi, FOXOne, SiriusXM FC, Futbol de Primera Radio Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Nu9ve, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave United Kingdom Prime Video UK, ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player, Bet365

MORE: Full list of broadcasters around the world for Mexico vs. South Africa

What’s Next for Mexico, South Africa?

Following their meeting in Mexico City, both Mexico and South Africa will turn their attention to their remaining Group A fixtures.

South Africa are back in action first, facing Czechia on Thursday, June 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA. A day later, Mexico take on South Korea at the Akron Stadium in Zapopan.

The group stage then concludes on June 25, when Mexico meet Czechia and South Africa go up against South Korea, with qualification for the knockout rounds on the line.

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