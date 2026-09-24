Netherlands vs. Germany: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

If the storied rivalry between the Netherlands and Germany needed any more of a lofty billing, Thursday’s Nations League clash between these great European sporting institutions also serves as the setting for the introduction of Xavi Hernández and Jürgen Klopp as international managers.

Both teams were dumped out of the first World Cup knockout round on penalties in underwhelming circumstances. While there is no shame in losing to Morocco, Ronald Koeman was pilloried for the seemingly defensive approach he took (which was only seconds away from working until Issa Diop’s unlikely stoppage-time equalizer).

Germany’s exit at the hands of Paraguay was altogether more obviously humiliating. “If we were to do a survey in Germany today, the German people won’t speak very positively about me,” manager Julian Nagelsmann fumed. “We haven’t done much in this tournament for people to celebrate. I know that not everyone in Germany will agree with me staying on.” Turns out the German soccer federation also didn’t agree and promptly hired Klopp.

Unlike his counterpart in Amsterdam on Thursday night, Xavi was not his new team’s first choice. Both Pep Guardiola and Arne Slot proved unattainable, so the Dutch association settled on Guardiola’s most trusted disciple who grew up preaching from the pulpit of the Netherlands’ greatest sporting philosophy, Johan Cruyff.

Both will be under pressure to make strong starts, in terms of results as well as performances.

Netherlands vs. Germany Score Prediction

Two Newbies Cancel Each Other Out

Xavi Hernández (left) managed to convince Virgil van Dijk to extend his international career. | Jeroen van den Berg/Soccrates/Getty Images

Every soccer match is riddled with its inherent uncertainties but this particular contest contains even more layers of mystery. Xavi and Klopp are not only taking charge of their first matches at these teams, but they have never before managed an international side. There is a completely different rhythm to training sessions and matches, with long stretches of isolation broken up by these discrete bursts of close contact.

Both managers also happen to be coaches with clearly defined playing principles rather than pragmatist who adapt to the demands of their resources. It remains to be seen how quickly these players can bend to their will.

The best iterations of Xavi’s Barcelona were actually more defensively resolute than he would care to remember—his only league title was underpinned by 11 wins by a 1–0 scoreline. For all the criticism washing Koeman’s way about his defensive approach, the Dutch technical director, Xavi’s boss, Nigel de Jong admitted: “Dominant ⁠does not always mean playing attacking football; we also ⁠want to be dominant defensively. ​By conceding fewer goals, we want to try to win matches.”

Klopp is indelibly linked to a chaotic approach but his first focus may very well be on the most fundamental aspect of his game model: work off the ball. With both sides potentially erring on the side of caution in this derby, goals may not be so readily available.

Prediction: Netherlands 0–0 Germany

Netherlands Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

Xavi’s first Netherlands XI is made up of a shaky midfield. | FotMob

The first box ticked by Xavi was persuading Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to extend his international career. It took just “10 seconds” for the 35-year-old to be convinced.

Mikel Arteta may have needed some cajoling to release his Arsenal fullback Jürrien Timber given he has only just returned from a lengthy groin injury. Xavi warned that he would have to be a “bit careful” with the defender but claimed that he is available, a status which “applies to everyone.”

Xavi has already been forced to wave goodbye to Roma’s ludicrously in-form forward Donyell Malen, who withdrew with an injury which didn’t convince his new manager. “In my opinion, Donyell is fine; I don’t know how long it will take him to recover, but the injury is not serious.”

Netherlands predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Veerman, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Germany Predicted Lineup vs. Netherlands

Jürgen Klopp has plenty of players to choose from. | FotMob

Klopp has taken the unique approach of naming a 44-player roster which has been split in two. This way the new coach can get a look at as many new faces as possible, while also only putting the players through two fixtures—each batch is swapped out after Germany take on the Netherland and Greece in the coming days.

Bayern Munich’s dextrous forward Lennart Karl has been moved from group one to two to give him an extended rest, but his teammate Jamal Musiala could very well start despite his recent spell of in-match feints.

Germany predicted lineup vs. Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Vagnoman, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Kimmich, Stach; Gnabry, Musiala, Schade; Havertz.

What Time Does Netherlands vs. Germany Kick Off?

Location : Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Amsterdam, Netherlands Stadium : Johan Cruijff ArenA

: Johan Cruijff ArenA Date : Thursday, Sept. 24

: Thursday, Sept. 24 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)

: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP) VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Germany on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom N/A